Young Innovations Announces Acquisition of Medical Purchasing Solutions

ALGONQUIN, Ill., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Innovations, a leading global supplier of dental products, today announced the acquisition of Medical Purchasing Solutions (MPS). Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Medical Purchasing Solutions is a leading supplier of pharmaceuticals and other surgical supplies that meet the needs of the growing oral pain management, oral surgery, and dental implant markets.

"Medical Purchasing Solutions takes great pride in delivering an exceptional customer experience to oral surgeons, periodontists and other healthcare providers managing pain, with a robust product line specifically designed to address this specialty segment," said Dave Sproat, CEO of Young Innovations. "We are excited to support the ongoing growth of MPS's business, employees, customers, vendors and brand as a part of our broader global portfolio."

"Our acquisition of Medical Purchasing Solutions reflects our continued commitment to invest in the oral surgery market," added Steve Clareen, Vice President/General Manager at Young Innovations. "The leadership team at MPS has built a fantastic business built on strong service and we look forward to driving additional value together and accelerating their growth trajectory."

"I am exceptionally proud of the company we've built since 2005 with our valued employees and business partners," said John Discerni, Co-CEO of Medical Purchasing Solutions. "We had set out to create a business and service-first culture that will continue to thrive well into the future and thanks to our team, we are well positioned for continued success. We are excited to be partnered with Young in this exciting new chapter of growth for MPS."

John Discerni and Denis McNicholl, Co-CEO of Medical Purchasing Solutions, will continue to provide leadership and support at MPS. There are no changes to ordering and service procedures for customers or vendors.

Young Innovations, Inc. is a portfolio company of The Jordan Company, L.P.

About Young Innovations, Inc.

Young Innovations is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of supplies and equipment used by dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists, hygienists, dental assistants and consumers. Our portfolio of brands includes products that hold leadership positions in the preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic, surgical and diagnostic segments. With our mission of Creating Smiles, Creating Possibilities, we focus on delivering innovative, high-quality products and solutions to clinicians and their patients. We seek opportunities to enhance our portfolio of brands and products through organic growth and acquisitions. We pursue strategic acquisition opportunities to increase the breadth and growth potential of our product and service offerings. By enhancing our products and expanding customer relationships, we are better able to respond to clinician and patient needs.

Young Innovations is owned primarily by an affiliated fund managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC") as well as the Young Innovations management team. TJC, founded in 1982, is a private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $18 billion since 1982 and has a 40-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Diversified Industrials, Consumer & Healthcare, Logistics & Supply Chain Services and Technology, Telecom & Utility. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group ("OMG"), which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies.

