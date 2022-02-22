ABC's Good Morning America Co-Anchor and Award-Winning Actor Among 28 Distinguished Women Honored by Dress for Success Worldwide® in its Annual "Your Hour, Her Power®" Campaign

ABC's Good Morning America Co-Anchor and Award-Winning Actor Among 28 Distinguished Women Honored by Dress for Success Worldwide® in its Annual "Your Hour, Her Power®" Campaign Throughout March, the nonprofit organization will recognize inspiring female leaders, including Robin Roberts and Scarlett Johansson, who've had a measurable impact helping women achieve self-defined success.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dress for Success Worldwide, the leading global nonprofit employment resource for women, announced the 28 women to be celebrated in its annual "Your Hour, Her Power" campaign. Among the list of esteemed women are Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts and award-winning actor and founder of The Outset Scarlett Johansson. The campaign asks people to donate the equivalent of one hour of pay to support the organization's mission to help women achieve economic independence.

Roberts and Johansson are two of 28 women who, throughout their distinguished careers, have supported women and have advocated for gender equity. All 28 honorees and participating companies will be highlighted for their dedication to female empowerment during Women's History Month, starting March 1 in partnership with Oprah Daily and via a dedicated Dress for Success microsite. A four-part video moderated series will debut on March 2 on Oprah Daily (oprahdaily.com), focusing on how women are faring in the evolving global workplace and at home.

"When women have access to adequate tools and resources, it helps them advance and overcome any challenges they may face both inside and outside of the workplace," said Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, the new CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide. "Dress for Success is providing these vital resources for women at a crucial juncture in the global workforce. We are here to support women so they, in turn, can support their families and build stronger communities."

"This campaign is so important to help raise awareness of the continued challenges women face every day for equal pay, equal rights and access to avenues for advancement," Roberts said. "I'm honored to be included among this powerful group of women and thank Dress for Success for continuing to lift the hearts and spirits of women around the world."

"When women own their power, they can show up in the world in ways that contribute to society and the global economy," Johansson said. "Every day is a new opportunity to reclaim your power, to begin again and make your mark on the world. Dress for Success makes this possible."

With a loss of $800 billion in global revenue from women leaving the workforce as a result of the pandemic, it's a critical time to support women and to help usher in socioeconomic change. Half of the women served by Dress for Success live beneath the poverty line and 56% are mothers. Dress for Success not only helps those women find and keep jobs (76% secure employment within 90 days), but it also offers financial education programs to increase their savings (85%) and support their efforts towards economic stability.

Sponsored by Arm & Hammer Laundry, Chloe Wine Collection, PPG, Sono Bello, Takeda and T.J. Maxx, the campaign will be promoted by Oprah Daily, iHeartMedia and SHE Media/Penske Media. To learn more about Dress for Success and the 2022 honorees, visit: yourhourherpower.org.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has empowered more than 1.2 million women across 144 cities in 22 countries. Visit dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

