Angry Miao CYBERBLADE makes its debut as CYBERVERSE Bundle sells for record price on Angry Miao's official Tmall store

ZHUHAI, China, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 21, Angry Miao launched their official Tmall flagship store. At the same day, the world's only CYBERVERSE Bundle with accompanying NFT collection was put up at auction on Tmall's Ali Auction platform. After a 12 hours bidding war, the auction successfully concluded with a winning bid of 14,038 USD from an anonymous user. Angry Miao will donate 90% of the proceeds from the auction to the SEE Foundation.

The CYBERVERSE Bundle was created in collaboration with Tmall, graffiti artist SHEK and VR artist Alice.S. The bundle included the CYBERBLADE Prelude Edition, which makes its first appearance in the CYBERVERSE Bundle, SHEK's hand-painted retro AM HATSU, a beta version of CYBERBOARD R2 Le Smoking in Psychedelic, CYBERMAT R2 wireless charging mat, CYBERCHAGE 90W GaN charger and other hard-core Angry Miao products. The unique "Into the CYBERVERSE" inspired by the Classic of Mountains and Seas NFT collection created by VR artist Alice.S is also included.

Angry Miao Four-way Collaboration Bundle Auction - CYBERVERSE Bundle (PRNewswire)

As one of the artists from our four-way collaboration bundle, SHEK is a graffiti artist who has formed his own strong personal style over the years by combining graffiti and pop art in a distinct way. He is one of China's few emerging trendy artists who hope to bring underground culture into mainstream art galleries. SHEK used his iconic punk-style graffiti to hand-paint and add a special artistic flavor to AM HATSU, this bundle's blockbuster product. Inspired by Westworld and featuring a 3D curved metal body, SHEK's rich graffiti colors beautifully collide while its retro details accommodate a sharp contrast between classic and modern.

VR artist Alice.S is widely loved by fans for unique oriental style. For this collaboration bundle, Alice.S combined the white tiger from Classic of Mountains and Seas with cyberpunk aesthetic. This embodies Angry Miao's Chinese New Year blessings for everyone in the Year of the Tiger. The artistic creation from Alice.S is available as an NFT collection, a first for Tmall. Named "Into the CYBERVERSE", this NFT collection can be experienced in VR, exploring new possibilities in the NFT and VR world.

It must be noted that 90% of the proceeds from this auction will be donated to the SEE Foundation's "Free Flying Wings" ecological conservation project through the official Alibaba Philanthropy auction platform. This project funds comprehensive ecological protection, surveying and scientific research on migratory birds and their habitats.

In addition to CYBERVERSE Bundle auction, CYBERBOARD R3 and TIME MACHINE Artisan Keycaps were also available as dedicated stock on the opening day. Limited-edition souvenirs were also provided.

In January, Li Nan, the founder of Angry Miao, mentioned that Angry Miao was planning to launch an official Tmall store to accommodate the release of CYBERBLADE, Angry Miao's first TWS earphones. As for the launch day's CYBERVERSE Bundle, the biggest surprise is the inclusion of the CYBERBLADE Prelude Edition, embodying the hard work on both Angry Miao's and Tmall's side. A pre-order event for CYBERBLADE was launched simultaneously, providing an opportunity for eager early-birds to be the first to experience CYBERBLADE.

Angry Miao has not yet announced the official release date of CYBERBLADE. According to information disclosed so far, one of CYBERBLADE's key features is its ultra-low latency support and its unique triangular design inspired by the Horizon video game series. Accompanied by dynamic flowing RGBs, CYBERBLADE once again makes a design statement with Angry Miao's cyberpunk aesthetic. Completely different from other TWS products, CYBERBLADE incorporates a charging case and dock - Unibox, with a larger space enabling new technologies and features. The innovation behind Unibox will be officially announced at a later date.

