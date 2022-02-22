CBE Companies Among 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award Winners

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CBE Companies, Inc. (CBE) announced it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand workplaces that go above and beyond for their employees. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. This is the second year in a row CBE has been recognized as a Top Workplace.

"We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized as a Top Workplaces USA award winner," responded Erica Parks, President of CBE Companies. "As a management team we strive to create and maintain a robust, engaged, and energized culture that aligns with our core values and our employees' needs. We continue to seek out ways to improve our overall employee experience and career development within our organization. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we remain committed to ensuring we attract and retain the best talent for our organization."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures; over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

Founded in 1933, CBE Companies is a global provider of outsourced contact center solutions. The company specializes in first- and third-party debt collection, fraud, and customer care services for diverse industry verticals including Healthcare, Government, Education, Telecommunications, and Financial Services. CBE's ability to constantly adapt and evolve with the ever-changing regulatory environment sets us apart from other providers. CBE aligns our capabilities and resources with our clients' priorities of customer satisfaction, performance, and data security.

People drive innovation, and for more than 85 years CBE has continued to invest in developing and nurturing leaders throughout the organization by creating an environment in which individuals thrive, creativity is valued, and organic growth is achieved. With nearly 1,500 people in 3 locations globally, CBE Companies can deliver the right solution in the right location(s) for your business.

People drive innovation, and for more than 85 years CBE has continued to invest in developing and nurturing leaders throughout the organization by creating an environment in which individuals thrive, creativity is valued, and organic growth is achieved. With nearly 1,500 people in 3 locations globally, CBE Companies can deliver the right solution in the right location(s) for your business.

