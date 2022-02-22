DealerPolicy seeks to bring cars and insurance closer together through Polly, a new and more consumer-friendly brand

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy, the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, today announced a rebranding and insurance agency name change to Polly to better engage consumer audiences. The name change will take effect on March 2, 2022. Polly's existing suite of technology solutions designed for use by automotive dealers will continue to be easily accessible via a web interface or smartphone application called "Polly for Dealers," which can be downloaded at The App Store or Google Play.

Polly opens a new chapter for the seven-year-old company, which has grown exponentially, and is now serving car buyers in over 1,200 dealers nationwide, including a growing number of top 150 dealership groups. Polly plans to further expand its insurance marketplace for automotive retail which continues to create tangible insurance savings opportunities for hundreds of thousands of shoppers each year.

"We'll be forever grateful to have started our journey as DealerPolicy, but looking ahead, it is time we align our brand with the unwavering commitment we have to our customers," said Travis Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO of Polly. "The name Polly represents the amazing coalition of support we've established across dealers, partners and industries, in addition to the ever-increasing value and convenience we're able to bring to consumers."

The new Polly brand emphasizes the company's pledge to modernize the process of buying a new car, making it faster, easier, more affordable, and better protected – complete with insurance from trusted carriers. "The timing of the Polly rebrand aligns nicely with increased consumer demand for more personalized insurance solutions," said Jeff Mongeon, Co-Founder and Chief Insurance Officer of Polly Insurance Agency. The name change also creates a unique opportunity for select dealers to co-brand. Driven by dealer demand, Polly now affords licensed dealers the ability to provide a white-label version of the Polly platform to their customers, creating increased touch points, greater brand affinity, and improved profitability.

"Our belief is that a more friendly, approachable, and memorable brand, logo and accompanying marketing tone will prove to be more inviting to consumers, leading to improved loyalty and customer retention. Polly reflects our humble beginnings, but better embodies who we aspire to be, and it's a brand that we're confident will better carry our valued carriers, dealers, users and customers into the future," said Travis Fitzgerald.

Polly allows customers to bundle auto insurance with their car purchase, providing a completely streamlined buying experience that completes the retailing process and generates customer savings. On average, Polly customers who report savings, save $64 per month on their automotive insurance. These savings empower customers to reinvest in additional F&I products offered by dealerships. Dealers in the Polly network report an average back-end gross increase of 44 percent.

The new branding changes, including updates to all digital properties, will take effect on March 2, 2022. Polly will debut at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show (NADA) in Las Vegas in the North Hall, Booth #7009, from March 11-13.

About Polly

Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly Insurance licensed agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly Insurance is a licensed insurance agency with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states.

