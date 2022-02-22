Entrinsic Bioscience Announces Successful European Patent Defense

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrinsic Bioscience, LLC (EBS), a pioneering life science company, announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) upheld the claims in EBS' licensed European patent (EP2968241), which was the subject of an Opposition mounted by an undisclosed Opponent. EP2968241 is part of a substantial intellectual property portfolio that EBS licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. EP2968241 is directed to using amino acid compositions for treating irradiation-induced lung complications. On July 29, 2019, an undisclosed Opponent filed an opposition to EP2968241 requesting revocation of the patent.

EBS' intellectual property portfolio can withstand the scrutiny of challenge even before the EPO.

A panel of the Opposition Division (OD) of the EPO met in Munich, Germany on October 13, 2021 and upheld the claims of EP2968241 as granted. The granted claims cover, inter alia, the use of a therapeutic composition comprising one or more selected free amino acids in a method of preventing and/or treating lung complications induced by radiation. In rejecting the opposition to the patent, the OD confirmed that the claims currently in force meet all of the requirements of the European Patent Convention.

EBS Chairman & CEO Stephen Gatto discussed the opposition: "We are very pleased with the outcome—a total win—the Opposition Division upheld all of the original claims in the issued patent. This decision protects EBS' ability to commercialize its amino acid formulations designed to address radiation-induced pulmonary conditions. Our technology addresses a long sought unmet need by providing a therapy that prevents and/or treats radiation-induced complications that can lead to debilitating and fatal conditions such as pulmonary fibrosis. This is a multibillion-dollar market worldwide, of which Europe represents a large market share."

Gatto explained that this win reinforces the strength of our entire global family of patents and patent applications in the lung irradiation-induced damage program and demonstrates that EBS' intellectual property portfolio can withstand the scrutiny of challenge even before the EPO, one of the most demanding patent offices in the world.

Gatto added that this decision demonstrates EBS's resolve to rigorously defend its intellectual property. "We have a strong IP team to combat these challenges and will continue to dedicate the necessary resources to win."

In addition to this capstone ruling by the EPO in Q4 of 2021, EBS's intellectual property position was greatly strengthened in 2021 by the issuance of US Patent Number 10,940,137 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office relating to our exclusively licensed technology in amino acid formulations for gastrointestinal indications.

Entrinsic Bioscience (EBS) is a pioneering life science company that combines its proprietary IP platform and discovery engine to deliver patented next generation therapeutic compositions, functional ingredients, and product innovations designed to provide multiple consumer health and wellness benefits. Through proprietary bio-mapping and electrophysiology techniques, the EBS platform harnesses the body's natural processes to restore, protect, and enhance health and wellness.

