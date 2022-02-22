Evio Beauty Announces New Members to Board of Advisors

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evio Beauty, the good-for-you, kind and conscious beauty brand that prides itself on its inclusive, vegan product offerings and impact driven marketing, has established a board of advisors with three inaugural members.

Founded by Brandi Leifso, Evio Beauty's line of clean, vegan makeup and skincare has been serving the beauty market for 3+ years with a mission to break stigmas to empower and celebrate all forms of beauty, while bringing awareness to important social causes.



With a goal to scale and elevate Evio Beauty in 2022, the brand has officially welcomed three prominent advisory members with extensive backgrounds in global retail, marketing and product development. Those members include Hana Zalzal, founder of CARGO Cosmetics, Shereen Holland, previous Chief Merchandising Officer of Sephora Digital in South East Asia, and Savior Joseph, President of Breathing Green Solutions and previous SVP of Global Marketing at Aurora Cannabis.

With a degree in civil engineering and the founding of Cargo Cosmetics an innovative global enterprise that took the world by storm in 1996, Hana Zalzal looks forward to joining the Evio board of advisors. Zalzal's line of consumer-centric products at Cargo garnered esteemed awards such as the IDEA Award, the Red Dot Award. Hana sold CARGO in 2012 and has been focusing on writing. She has completed five screenplays and a book entitled Good Night, Human. "I immediately fell in love with Evio; not just for their fabulous products, but also for the way the brand espouses kindness, integrity, authenticity, and inclusivity. Their passionate commitment to their core values is a model for all future entrepreneurs," shares Zalzal.

Through over a decade of global experience in the beauty industry, launching international companies into the U.S. market, and being named the CMO of Sephora Digital Asia, Shereen Holland will also take a seat on the advisory board, bringing an impressive e-commerce skillset. "When I met Brandi 5 years ago I was inspired by her vision for Evio Beauty. Redefining luxury beauty to be affordable, inclusive and keeping social injustice at the forefront of every decision she made. Evio naturally embodies what many beauty brands are now pivoting their brand values towards," shares Holland.

Filling the final seat, Savior Joseph, a corporate cannabis leader in Canada and early-stage startup investor with a focus on social & environmental impact and economic justice. Savior brings with him a wealth of knowledge surrounding the marketing sector. "Brandi's story is amazingly powerful and truly authentic. I am proud to be supporting her and her team for the next stage of growth," says Joseph.

The advisors will work alongside the senior team, Brandi Leifso, Bushra Dirir, Amy Schau, and Elizabeth Han for a year long term.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to learn from the experience and prospectives of these incredibly accomplished individuals. Each members dedication to impact, innovation and a new era of entrepreneurship inspires me to follow in their footsteps and lead with kindness. With their guidance, and the hard work of our management team, I can't wait to show the world what Evio has in store!" concludes Brandi Leifso, Founder of Evio Beauty.

About Evio Beauty:

Evio is on a mission to break stigmas with the belief that good-for-you products should connect us, not divide us. The brand's judgment-free makeup and skincare are vegan, cruelty-free, affordable, and inclusive. Fuelled by kindness and community building, Evio donates one product for every product purchased on eviobeauty.com to organizations that help the underdog thrive. To date, the Evio community has donated over $500,000 worth of pounds and personal-care items to more than twenty-seven shelters and organizations across North America, including the Vancouver Rape Relief Women's Shelter that founder Brandi Leifso lived in when launching Evio Beauty Group Ltd.

