BRISTOL, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced Allie Evangelista as the new President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. In this role, Allie will report directly to Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock Names Allie Evangelista New President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol (PRNewswire)

"Allie's life and career has embodied the American success story," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. "Allie has worked in every aspect of the gaming and hospitality industries and will bring this impressive experience to her role as President of the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. Allie already has hit the ground running and is busy assembling a talented team to operate the resort."

"I look forward to embracing the community in Bristol and working with the many partners who have been instrumental in supporting the project," said Allie Evangelista, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. "As the 'Birthplace of Country Music,' Bristol is rich in history and culture. As someone with a passion for exploring new and diverse opportunities, I am excited to experience the region's natural beauty and its many wonderful music, entertainment and recreational offerings. As a destination-resort, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol will be a perfect complement to the world-class events and attractions that draw millions of visitors to the Tri-Cities, including ones across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee."

"We are fortunate to have Allie's significant industry leadership in Bristol," said Jim McGlothlin, Chairman, The United Company, and Clyde Stacy, President, Par Ventures. "Allie has a track-record of success and valuable experience in all facets of the gaming industry in a variety of demographic markets. Allie knows what works and will bring those important lessons to opening and operating the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. We are excited to have her lead efforts to further Bristol's stature as a major travel and entertainment destination in our region and beyond."

In 2006, Allie joined the gaming industry as an Assistant Slot Operations Manager in Missouri. Allie would continue to climb becoming Director of Casino Operations and then Vice President of Casino Operations at an Iowa casino in 2014. Five years later, she would become the Vice President and General Manager of the Hollywood Gaming and Racetrack property in Ohio. Allie's most recent position was Vice President and General Manager of the Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland.

Allie has a Master in Business Administration from Lindenwood University and a Master in Human Resources Management from Washington University. Allie is married to her husband of 21 years, Fabio Evangelista.

The 'Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock' temporary casino is slated to open before the end of the second quarter of 2022. The temporary full-service casino will boast approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, featuring approximately 900 gaming slots, 20 tables and a sportsbook for a variety of gaming options. The space will include a main casino floor as well as non-smoking and high limit gaming areas. Guests will also be able to enjoy a new restaurant, a grab and go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment along with an adjacent smoking sports lounge. Hard Rock's temporary casino will create 600 new jobs in Bristol, Virginia. For more information around Hard Rock's temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia, visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/ .

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 67 countries spanning 249 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock International