Inriver Introduces New Digital Solution for Supporting Printed Product Materials

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inriver, a company that empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today announced the release of inriver Print. Customers can now leverage the inriver Print solution to deliver a unified customer experience ensuring product information is available and accurate in digital and printed formats.

"Print is having a renaissance and top brands, especially in industrial manufacturing, are leveraging the print experience from in-store spec sheets to complete printed catalogs that are distributed via PDFs to tell their product stories across channels," said Johan Boström, co-founder and chief product officer, inriver. "The advantage of inriver Print is a configurable solution that's integrated into the PIM solution and streamlines the entire process, making it faster and more efficient at a fraction of the cost. That's modern Print."

The inriver Print solution helps customers:

Accelerate print projects with less customization

Deliver consistent, accurate messaging across all multilingual channels

using a single source of truth

Speed up print production time to minutes, not weeks

Create custom catalogs, specs sheets, or safety records for unique

audiences with minimal effort.

Inriver Print shortens resource-intensive production time needed for catalogs, spec sheets, brochures, or in-store materials. Connecting with InDesign® and powered by the EasyCatalog plugin, inriver Print empowers design talent and supporting teams to access the latest product information within the existing application, streamlining workflows and processes.

About inriver

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's Digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. Inriver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,600 brands and 700 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inriver has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Davao, London, Manila, and Stockholm. For more information visit inriver.com.

