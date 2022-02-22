Introducing HireRoad: A New Name for a Leading Talent Acquisition and Development Software Provider Acendre Rebrands with a Mission to Change the Definition of 'Being Hired'

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acendre, a leading provider of software for talent acquisition and development, today announced a rebrand and a new name, HireRoad.

The rebrand comes as the world of hiring is rapidly changing, requiring organizations to focus on employee fit and engagement with competition for talent increasing. HireRoad delivers easy-to-implement HR software that helps streamline onboarding and fast-track new hires—because meeting new employees where they are and ensuring they have what they need from the start drives organizational excellence.

"Our mission is to change the definition of 'being hired' to include everything all along the journey from job posting to job success," said Otto Berkes, Chief Executive Officer of HireRoad. "We are unified by our belief that people are not interchangeable and that organizations succeed when every individual within them succeeds."

The company's cloud-based software provides organizations the ability to attract, hire, onboard, and train the right people so they thrive in their new roles from the very start. Berkes exudes passion for humanizing digital tools—and his previous successes reflect this. They range from building the GO Streaming service at HBO to driving groundbreaking hardware and software innovation at Microsoft, where he co-founded the Xbox gaming system. At HireRoad, he's now applying these insights and experiences to software for HR.

HireRoad's software allows organizations to find and integrate people into their organization quickly and prepare them for success with the onboarding and training needed for fast starts. It offers products that are secure, flexible, and easy to integrate with core business systems:

HR Recruit—Automated hiring processes that configure to organizations' business needs and preferred recruitment workflow.

HR Onboard—Collaboration around new-hire formalities that ensure people stay engaged and feel welcomed.

HR Learn—eLearning and eTraining capabilities that help new employees hit the ground running and existing employees stay up to speed.

With competition for talent increasing, HireRoad ensures that the recruitment and hiring process fosters a sense of belonging and provides a clear understanding of where an individual fits—because fit, cultural affinity, and connection to teams and colleagues all impact performance.

"The employee experience is a human experience," Berkes said. "Meeting new employees where they are and ensuring they have what they need to be successful from the start benefits organizations, especially as turnover increases and employees place greater importance on their work experience and professional development."

A sneak peek at the #loveyour job campaign

To highlight positive experiences across industries and roles, HireRoad is celebrating employees and leaders who love their jobs through a social media campaign. In the coming weeks, individuals from the U.S., U.K., and Australia—all locations where HireRoad has a strong presence—will be featured with the hashtag #loveyourjob at:

Twitter: @HireRoadHR

Facebook: @HireRoadHR

LinkedIn: @HireRoadHR

About HireRoad

HireRoad is a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition software that changes the definition of "being hired" to include everything on the journey from job posting to job success. The company's innovative software, developed by veteran industry experts, provides you the ability to attract, hire, onboard, and train the right people so they thrive in your organization. To learn more, visit HireRoad.com.

