NEXT DOOR AMERICAN EATERY REBRANDS TO ND STREETBAR

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kitchen Restaurant Group announces that Next Door American Eatery is rebranding to ND streetBAR, complete with a new menu of sharable plates and easy-to-drink cocktails that pull inspiration from street food carts across the globe. ND streetBAR has locations in Indianapolis and Colorado (Boulder, Eastbridge, Fort Collins, and downtown Denver in the iconic Union Station building).

"Over the last 24 months, we were afforded the time to reconsider what we love most about restaurants. Our conversations always circled back to the same things: a love of killer drinks, unexpected flavors and vibrant and eccentric spaces. At the end of the day, we're in the business of creating unforgettable experiences and the new ND streetBAR delivers on all fronts," says Sam Hallak, Chief Operating Officer of The Kitchen Restaurant Group.

ND streetBAR keeps the good vibes going daily from lunch to happy hour, to dinner and into late-night. Saturdays and Sundays are for Brunch Drunk Wknds, where the drinks are flowing, and the food is tasty AF. Weekly specials include all-day happy hour every Wednesday and Taco n' Tequila Tuesdays featuring $3 puffy tacos and $7 street margaritas. ND streetBAR is the perfect start or end to a night out.

ND streetBAR Eats + Drinks include:

Sticky Pork Steamed Buns - with honey-sriracha and quickles

S.P.D.P. - a mouth-watering Indian street snack

Birria Tacos - with Mississippi Pot Roast and consommé

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich - with Duke's mayo

Cali-Style Double Cheeseburger - with a spicy pink sauce

The Marg - the best seller for a reason

Ranch Water - mixed and served street-style in a Topo Chico bottle

For more information and a list of ND streetBAR locations, please visit NDstreetBAR.com. Follow ND streetBAR on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for news on events and specials.

