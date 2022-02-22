Sequans to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

PARIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced today that Georges Karam, CEO and Deborah Choate, CFO, will participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference to be held the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Beach located in Dana Point, California on March 13 – 15, 2022.

www.sequans.com (PRNewsfoto/Sequans Communications) (PRNewswire)

Sequans will host a fireside chat moderated by the Roth analyst and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, 15. For more information about the Roth conference, or to schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative or email the event organizers at registration@roth.com.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com

Investor Relations: Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sequans Communications