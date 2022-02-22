SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BALLY'S RETAINS FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVISORS IN CONNECTION WITH STANDARD GENERAL'S PROPOSAL

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The special committee of independent and disinterested directors (the "Special Committee") of Bally's Corporation ("Bally's" or the "Company") (NYSE: BALY) formed to evaluate the preliminary, non-binding acquisition proposal from Standard General, dated January 25, 2022 (the "Proposal"), among other things, today announced that it has retained Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. as its financial advisor and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP as its legal counsel in connection with its evaluation of the Proposal, as well as any potential strategic alternatives to the Proposal.

The Special Committee cautions Bally's stockholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made or accepted, that any agreement will be executed or that any transaction will be consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 16 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company's casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

