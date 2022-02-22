Talview Experiences Exponential Growth in AI-Powered Hiring and Proctoring Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talview , the global talent measurement leader for hiring and proctoring, today announced tremendous company growth in the past year – 79% growth of net new customers Year-Over-Year (YOY) – driven by $15 million in Series B funding .

The award-winning Talview Measurement Platform helps enterprises orchestrate and automate workflows for screening, interviewing, assessments, and proctoring to increase productivity and reduce operational costs while encouraging Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The intelligence layer of the platform, which incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), reduces unconscious bias in both hiring and proctoring so companies can confidently measure the potential and performance of candidates and learners.

"The talent measurement industry is at an inflection point where we can reimagine, humanize, and democratize talent acquisition and management," said Sanjoe Tom Jose, CEO and Co-founder of Talview. "Our Series B funding validated Talview's position as the leading measurement platform provider for hiring and proctoring. With further funding, we can transform and accelerate the development of the platform and continue innovating in AI, meeting newfound demands, and fulfilling our mission to provide every candidate and learner with equal opportunity."

Over the past year, the Talview Measurement Platform has witnessed:

200% growth in usage for hiring and proctoring YOY

350% increase in video and audio interviews YOY

130% increase in the use of proctored exams

Customers globally are reporting prime candidates are twice as likely to accept interviews when the company uses Talview's solutions.

"Today, the corporate brand experience is more important than ever for recruiting best-matched talent. We consciously wanted to design high-touch engagements throughout the talent lifecycle – adding a human element to the technology," explained Laura Mills, AVP of Human Resources at Cognizant. "Talview was the partner who automated and configured our hiring process to create a personalized candidate journey. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Talview to deliver on this vision and more in the future."

According to Sophie Tattersall, Head of Go-To-Market Strategy within Commercial Ops, Cambridge Assessment, "Our goal is to help students work toward their goals, and we wanted to provide a top-notch online testing experience for them. Talview was the trusted partner whose expertise, flexibility, and openness helped us to successfully launch and deliver our remote invigilation service globally to our corporate customers. Through this partnership, we and our corporate customers look forward to further helping students worldwide reach their full potential."

Talview's goal for its hiring solution is to enable enterprises to increase their candidate acceptance rate for interviews and decrease time to offer by 70%. With proctoring, Talview is focused on enabling business continuity with 100% virtual, secure certifications, and helping certification institutions reevaluate how they measure learners to reduce bias and provide equal opportunity for all.

"With globalization and the shift to a data-driven economy, talent acquisition and retention had already become increasingly complex. Covid exposed the weaknesses in traditional hiring and proctoring processes," said Kishore Bopardikar, Co-founder at Eileses Capital LLC, "Talview is leveraging their AI-powered platform to address the urgent demand for effective remote hiring and exam-taking technologies. We're pleased, but not surprised, to see the growth they're experiencing."

Talview is embracing the changes needed to deliver on their vision for the future, expanding the executive leadership team to meet the demands of future growth and product innovation for its customers. Joining the Talview team are Cece Lee as VP of Marketing, Fred Rafilson as Chief I/O Psychologist, Sebastian Jose as VP of Engineering, Shivgauri Rajan as VP of People Success and TA, Terri Pembleton as VP of Sales, and Vinod Radhakrishnan as VP of Customer Success.

About Talview:

The Talview Measurement Platform seamlessly orchestrates talent workflows for candidate screening, video and audio interviews, online assessment, and remote proctoring. Organizations looking to make more efficient, effective, and intelligent decisions throughout the talent lifecycle can now access a single AI-powered platform that helps them do that. With a 360-degree view of talent potential, you can make quick, confident, and bias-free decisions to provide an equal opportunity for all.

