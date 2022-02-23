B. Riley Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced results for the three- and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net income of $62.2 million, $2.08 diluted EPS
- Total revenues of $422.1 million
- Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $138.0 million
- Operating revenues (2) of $353.3 million
- Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $106.1 million
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net income of $437.6 million, $15.09 diluted EPS
- Total revenues of $1,740.6 million
- Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $762.5 million
- Operating revenues (2) of $1,353.9 million
- Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $422.0 million
- Strengthened wealth management, asset management and M&A capabilities
- Significantly lowered cost of debt
- Declared dividends of $10.00 per common share for FY 2021
Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "We are pleased to report another strong quarter and full year of results thanks to our talented and ambitious team. By adding to our wealth management, asset management and M&A businesses through acquisition and hiring exceptional talent in all areas, we continue to provide unique capabilities to our clients and partners. In 2021, we strengthened our balance sheet and reduced our cost of capital, allowing us the flexibility to invest across the platform and return capital to shareholders with share buybacks and dividend payments. Over the past four quarters, B. Riley has declared $10.00 in common dividends thanks to the strong cash flow of our episodic and recurring businesses."
Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Operating revenue for the full year 2021 increased 70% to $1.4 billion compared to $799 million for the full year 2020. Our efforts to cross-sell throughout the platform is gaining traction and creating opportunities. Furthermore, we have continued to expand our platform as we recently welcomed the addition of FocalPoint Securities, which will enhance our firm's investment banking efforts, with a specific emphasis on M&A advisory and financial sponsors. We also completed the purchase of a portfolio of loan receivables from Badcock Home Furniture which we believe will add an attractive and consistent income stream."
Mr. Riley continued: "Over the past couple of months capital markets have slowed significantly. While we have been a large beneficiary of these markets, we also recognize the strength and differentiation of our business model if they are to continue to soften. When we took the business public in 2014 our business was highly correlated to two cyclical businesses, brokerage and liquidation. Since that time, we have taken aggressive steps to diversify the cash flow profile of our company by adding several non-correlated companies such as our communications, brands and financial consulting businesses in addition to our recent accounts receivables portfolio. In addition, the credit and current income portion of our investment portfolio provides approximately $85 million of interest and dividend income. Combined, our non-cyclical businesses and assets provide enough cash flow to cover the vast majority of our annual operating expenses, interest and dividend. Clearly, we expect strong profits from B. Riley Securities this year and every year. As a reminder, that business has generated a majority of our capital markets operating segment income in each of the last three years. However, we believe our diversification is a competitive advantage and will enable us to invest when others may need to contract."
Declaration of Common Dividend
B. Riley has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share which is payable on or about March 23 to common stockholders of record as of March 9. Including this $1.00 regular dividend, the Company will have paid $10.00 in common dividends to shareholders related to the FY 2021 period.
Share Repurchases
Under the prior share repurchase plan, effective as of October 27, 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 495,000 of its common shares for an aggregate amount of approximately $12.6 million through December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, B. Riley's Board of Directors approved a new annual share repurchase program for up to $50 million.
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income available to common shareholders
$
62,182
$
170,114
$
437,597
$
200,438
Basic income per common share
$
2.26
$
6.72
$
15.99
$
7.83
Diluted income per common share
$
2.08
$
6.55
$
15.09
$
7.56
For the fourth quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $62.2 million, or $2.08 diluted earnings per share (EPS). For the full year, net income available to common shareholders was $437.6 million, or $15.09 diluted EPS.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Revenues (2)
$
353,252
$
270,046
$
1,353,885
$
798,703
Investment Gains (4)
68,858
140,160
386,676
104,018
Total Revenues
$
422,110
$
410,206
$
1,740,561
$
902,721
Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
106,097
$
126,787
$
422,029
$
311,673
Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)
31,928
133,699
340,465
95,145
Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
138,025
$
260,486
$
762,494
$
406,818
For the three months ended December 31, 2021:
- Total revenues increased 3% to $422.1 million from $410.2 million for the prior year period.
- Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $138.0 million compared to $260.5 million for the prior year period.
- Operating revenues (2) increased 31% to $353.3 million from $270.0 million for the prior year period.
- Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $106.1 million compared to $126.8 million for the prior year period.
- Quarterly investment gains (4) were $68.9 million which reflect certain strategic investments held by the Company.
For the full year:
- Total revenues increased 93% to $1.7 billion from $902.7 million for the prior year period.
- Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 87% to $762.5 million from $406.8 million for the prior year period.
- Operating revenues (2) increased 70% to $1.4 billion from $798.7 million for the prior year period.
- Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased 35% to $422.0 million from $311.7 million for the prior year period.
As of December 31, 2021, cash and investments (6) totaled approximately $2.6 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $278.9 million. Total cash and investments, (6) net of debt, was approximately $606 million.
Segment Financial Summary and Highlights
Operating Revenues(2)
Investment Gains (4)
Total Segment Revenue
Three Months Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Capital Markets
$ 176,935
$ 180,214
$ 67,718
$ 139,750
$ 244,653
$ 319,964
Wealth Management
103,803
20,851
1,140
410
104,943
21,261
Auction and Liquidation
5,718
15,667
-
-
5,718
15,667
Financial Consulting
27,877
26,480
-
-
27,877
26,480
Principal Investments
33,872
21,383
-
-
33,872
21,383
Brands
5,047
5,451
-
-
5,047
5,451
Segment Operating Income (Loss)(7)
Investment Income (5)
Total Segment Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Capital Markets
$ 87,203
$ 101,253
$ 30,788
$ 133,289
$ 117,991
$ 234,542
Wealth Management
4,916
1,250
1,140
410
6,056
1,660
Auction and Liquidation
(2,706)
7,460
-
-
(2,706)
7,460
Financial Consulting
6,628
6,873
-
-
6,628
6,873
Principal Investments
5,846
7,300
-
-
5,846
7,300
Brands
3,605
4,054
-
-
3,605
4,054
For the three months ended December 31, 2021:
Capital Markets segment revenues decreased 24% to $244.7 million for the fourth quarter. Excluding investment gains (4) of $67.7 million, segment operating revenues (2) decreased 2% year-over-year to $176.9 million, and segment operating income (7) decreased 14% to $87.2 million for the quarter. Performance was primarily driven by investment banking and fees generated from several significant debt and equity capital markets transactions completed during the quarter.
Wealth Management segment revenues and segment income increased to $104.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively, reflecting the addition of National Holdings which was acquired in February 2021. Combined wealth management assets under management were over $32 billion as of December 31, 2021.
Auction and Liquidation segment revenues totaled $5.7 million. Results for this segment vary from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.
Financial Consulting segment revenues increased to $27.9 million from $26.5 million in prior year period. Segment income decreased to $6.6 million, down from $6.9 million for the prior year period.
Principal Investments segment companies, magicJack, United Online, and Marconi Wireless, acquired during the quarter, continued to perform above expectations, contributing recurring cash flow to the Company.
Brands generated quarterly segment revenues of $5.0 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks.
Operating Revenues(2)
Investment Gains (4)
Total Segment Revenue
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Capital Markets
$ 698,040
$ 442,376
$ 379,053
$ 103,214
$ 1,077,093
$ 545,590
Wealth Management
374,361
72,345
7,623
804
381,984
73,149
Auction and Liquidation
73,517
88,764
-
-
73,517
88,764
Financial Consulting
94,312
91,622
-
-
94,312
91,622
Principal Investments
93,347
87,138
-
-
93,347
87,138
Brands
20,308
16,458
-
-
20,308
16,458
Segment Operating Income (Loss)(7)
Investment Income (5)
Total Segment Income (Loss)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Capital Markets
$ 344,029
$ 206,533
$ 332,842
$ 94,341
$ 676,871
$ 300,874
Wealth Management
8,311
2,097
7,623
804
15,934
2,901
Auction and Liquidation
8,054
25,769
-
-
8,054
25,769
Financial Consulting
16,894
22,543
-
-
16,894
22,543
Principal Investments
27,158
33,360
-
-
27,158
33,360
Brands
14,385
(1,789)
-
-
14,385
(1,789)
For the full year:
Capital Markets operating revenues (2) increased to $698.0 million with segment operating income (7) of $344.0 million, compared to operating revenues (2) of $442.4 million and segment operating income (7) of $206.5 million in the prior year period.
Wealth Management annual revenues increased to $382.0 million from $73.1 million in prior year period. Segment income increased to $15.9 million, up from $2.9 million for the prior year period. The increases are primarily from the addition of National Holdings.
Auction and Liquidation generated annual revenues of $73.5 million and segment income of $8.1 million related to retail liquidation and store closing projects completed during 2021.
Financial Consulting annual revenues increased to $94.3 million from $91.6 million in prior year period. Segment income decreased to $16.9 million, down from $22.5 million for the prior year period.
Principal Investments companies continued to outperform initial investment estimates and provide steady cash flow for the B. Riley platform. For the full year, magicJack, United Online and Marconi Wireless contributed revenues of $93.3 million and segment income of $27.2 million.
Brands contributed licensing revenue of $20.3 million in 2021.
Supplemental Financial Data
Additional metrics related to operating results and investments can be found in the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Supplement on B. Riley's investor relations website.
Conference Call Details
Management will host an investor call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results today, Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording via the Company's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.
Date and Time:
Wednesday,8 February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Dial In:
1-877-300-8521 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6026 (international)
Audio Webcast:
Replay (expires Wednesday, March 2, 2022)
Dial In:
1-844-512-2921; 10164067 (pin)
Replay Link:
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.
Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.
(2)
Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.
(3)
Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
(4)
Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans.
(5)
Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.
(6)
Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets.
(7)
Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except par value)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
278,933
$
103,602
Restricted cash
927
1,235
Due from clearing brokers
29,657
7,089
Securities and other investments owned, at fair value
1,532,095
777,319
Securities borrowed
2,090,966
765,457
Accounts receivable, net
49,673
40,806
Due from related parties
2,074
986
Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $167,744 and $295,809 from related parties as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
873,186
390,689
Prepaid expenses and other assets
463,502
93,174
Operating lease right-of-use assets
56,969
48,799
Property and equipment, net
12,870
11,685
Goodwill
250,568
227,046
Other intangible assets, net
207,651
190,745
Deferred tax assets, net
2,848
4,098
Total assets
$
5,851,919
$
2,662,730
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,326
$
2,722
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
343,750
173,178
Deferred revenue
69,507
68,651
Deferred tax liabilities, net
93,055
34,248
Due to related parties and partners
—
327
Due to clearing brokers
69,398
13,672
Securities sold not yet purchased
28,623
10,105
Securities loaned
2,088,685
759,810
Operating lease liabilities
69,072
60,778
Notes payable
357
37,967
Loan participations sold
—
17,316
Revolving credit facility
80,000
—
Term loans
346,385
74,213
Senior notes payable, net
1,606,560
870,783
Total liabilities
4,801,718
2,123,770
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries
345,000
—
B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,512 and 3,971 shares
—
—
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; liquidation
preference of $112,790 and $99,260 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;27,591,028 and 25,777,796 shares
3
3
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Additional paid-in capital
413,486
310,326
Retained earnings
248,862
203,080
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,080)
(823)
Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity
661,271
512,586
Noncontrolling interests
43,930
26,374
Total equity
705,201
538,960
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,851,919
$
2,662,730
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Services and fees
$
315,848
$
237,270
$
1,172,957
$
667,069
Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans
68,858
140,160
386,676
104,018
Interest income - Loans and securities lending
33,443
30,116
122,723
102,499
Sale of goods
3,961
2,660
58,205
29,135
Total revenues
422,110
410,206
1,740,561
902,721
Operating expenses:
Direct cost of services
12,955
9,250
54,390
60,451
Cost of goods sold
5,559
1,018
26,953
12,460
Selling, general and administrative expenses
270,712
137,088
906,196
428,537
Restructuring charge
—
—
—
1,557
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
—
12,500
Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold
12,362
11,782
52,631
42,451
Total operating expenses
301,588
159,138
1,040,170
557,956
Operating income
120,522
251,068
700,391
344,765
Other income (expense):
Interest income
54
27
229
564
(Loss) gain on extinguishment of loans and other
(4,471)
—
3,796
—
Income (loss) from equity investments
1,629
(478)
2,801
(623)
Interest expense
(26,441)
(16,712)
(92,455)
(65,249)
Income before income taxes
91,293
233,905
614,762
279,457
Provision for income taxes
(23,847)
(62,060)
(163,960)
(75,440)
Net income
67,446
171,845
450,802
204,017
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,274
251
5,748
(1,131)
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
64,172
171,594
445,054
205,148
Preferred stock dividends
1,990
1,480
7,457
4,710
Net income available to common shareholders
$
62,182
$
170,114
$
437,597
$
200,438
Basic income per common share
$
2.26
$
6.72
$
15.99
$
7.83
Diluted income per common share
$
2.08
$
6.55
$
15.09
$
7.56
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
27,569,188
25,331,918
27,366,292
25,607,278
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
29,840,704
25,966,501
29,005,602
26,508,397
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Segment Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Capital Markets segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
$
143,492
$
150,098
$
575,317
$
339,877
Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans
67,718
139,750
379,053
103,214
Interest income - Loans and securities lending
33,443
30,116
122,723
102,499
Total revenues
244,653
319,964
1,077,093
545,590
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(113,690)
(73,118)
(345,455)
(198,962)
Restructuring charge
—
—
—
(917)
Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold
(12,362)
(11,782)
(52,631)
(42,451)
Depreciation and amortization
(610)
(522)
(2,136)
(2,386)
Segment income
117,991
234,542
676,871
300,874
Wealth Management segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
103,803
20,851
374,361
72,345
Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans
1,140
410
7,623
804
Total revenues
104,943
21,261
381,984
73,149
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(96,799)
(19,142)
(357,130)
(68,368)
Depreciation and amortization
(2,088)
(459)
(8,920)
(1,880)
Segment income
6,056
1,660
15,934
2,901
Auction and Liquidation segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
4,532
13,761
20,169
63,101
Revenues - Sale of goods
1,186
1,906
53,348
25,663
Total revenues
5,718
15,667
73,517
88,764
Direct cost of services
(2,977)
(4,324)
(30,719)
(40,730)
Cost of goods sold
(1,097)
(406)
(20,675)
(9,766)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(4,350)
(3,477)
(14,069)
(12,357)
Restructuring charge
—
—
—
(140)
Depreciation and amortization
—
—
—
(2)
Segment (loss) income
(2,706)
7,460
8,054
25,769
Financial Consulting segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
27,877
26,480
94,312
91,622
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(21,166)
(19,476)
(77,062)
(68,232)
Restructuring charge
—
—
—
(500)
Depreciation and amortization
(83)
(131)
(356)
(347)
Segment income
6,628
6,873
16,894
22,543
Principal Investments - Communications segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
31,096
20,629
88,490
83,666
Revenues - Sale of goods
2,776
754
4,857
3,472
Total revenues
33,872
21,383
93,347
87,138
Direct cost of services
(9,978)
(4,926)
(23,671)
(19,721)
Cost of goods sold
(4,462)
(612)
(6,278)
(2,694)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(10,397)
(6,000)
(25,493)
(20,352)
Depreciation and amortization
(3,189)
(2,545)
(10,747)
(11,011)
Segment income
5,846
7,300
27,158
33,360
Brands segment:
Revenues - Services and fees
5,047
5,451
20,308
16,458
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(840)
(682)
(3,178)
(2,889)
Depreciation and amortization
(602)
(715)
(2,745)
(2,858)
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
—
(12,500)
Segment income (loss)
3,605
4,054
14,385
(1,789)
Consolidated operating income from reportable segments
137,420
261,889
759,296
383,658
Corporate and other expenses
(16,898)
(10,821)
(58,905)
(38,893)
Interest income
54
27
229
564
(Loss) gain on extinguishment of loans and other
(4,471)
—
3,796
—
Income (loss) on equity investments
1,629
(478)
2,801
(623)
Interest expense
(26,441)
(16,712)
(92,455)
(65,249)
Income before income taxes
91,293
233,905
614,762
279,457
Provision for income taxes
(23,847)
(62,060)
(163,960)
(75,440)
Net income
67,446
171,845
450,802
204,017
Net income (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,274
251
5,748
(1,131)
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
64,172
171,594
445,054
205,148
Preferred stock dividends
1,990
1,480
7,457
4,710
Net income available to common shareholders
$
62,182
$
170,114
$
437,597
$
200,438
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
$
64,172
$
171,594
$
445,054
$
205,148
Adjustments:
Provision for income taxes
23,847
62,060
163,960
75,440
Interest expense
26,441
16,712
92,455
65,249
Interest income
(54)
(27)
(229)
(564)
Share based payments
12,503
4,321
36,011
18,588
Depreciation and amortization
6,805
4,604
25,871
19,369
Restructuring costs
—
—
—
1,557
Gain on extinguishment of loans
—
—
(6,509)
—
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
—
12,500
Transactions related costs and other
4,311
1,222
5,881
9,531
Total EBITDA adjustments
73,853
88,892
317,440
201,670
Adjusted EBITDA
$
138,025
$
260,486
$
762,494
$
406,818
Operating EBITDA Adjustments:
Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans
(68,858)
(140,160)
(386,676)
(104,018)
Other investment related expenses
36,930
6,461
46,211
8,873
Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments
(31,928)
(133,699)
(340,465)
(95,145)
Operating Adjusted EBITDA
$
106,097
$
126,787
$
422,029
$
311,673
B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
$
64,172
$
171,594
$
445,054
$
205,148
Adjustments:
Share based payments
12,503
4,321
36,011
18,588
Amortization of intangible assets
5,830
3,769
22,006
15,736
Restructuring costs
—
—
—
1,557
Gain on extinguishment of loans
—
—
(6,509)
—
Impairment of tradenames
—
—
—
12,500
Transactions related costs and other
4,311
1,222
5,881
9,531
Income tax effect of adjusting entries
(6,135)
(2,473)
(15,722)
(15,929)
Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.
$
80,681
$
178,433
$
486,721
$
247,131
Adjusted income per common share:
Adjusted basic income per share
$
2.93
$
7.04
$
17.79
$
9.65
Adjusted diluted income per share
$
2.70
$
6.87
$
16.78
$
9.32
Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share
27,569,188
25,331,918
27,366,292
25,607,278
Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share
29,840,704
25,966,501
29,005,602
26,508,397
