Banco Macro Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("4Q21"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2020 and 2021 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through December 31, 2021.

Summary

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.10.5 billion in 4Q21. This result was 30% higher than the Ps.8.1 billion posted in 3Q21 and 120% higher than in 4Q20. In 4Q21, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 12.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Net Income for FY2021 totaled Ps.27.1 billion, 26% lower than the Ps.36.8 posted in FY2020. Total Comprehensive Income for FY2021 totaled Ps.28.3 billion, 26% lower than in FY2020.

In 4Q21, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector increased 4% or Ps.11.9 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.349 billion and decreased 8% or Ps.32.1 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter, within consumer loans, Credit card loans stood out; with a 9% increase QoQ, meanwhile within commercial loans Overdrafts stood out with an 8% increase QoQ. In FY2021 Pledged loans stood out with a 49% increase.

In 4Q21, Banco Macro's total deposits decreased 1% or Ps.8.7 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.588.9 billion and representing 78% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits decreased 1% or Ps.5.7 billion QoQ. In FY2021, within private sector deposits, both time and demand deposits decreased 24% and 7% respectively YoY.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.197.8 billion, 36.1% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 30.9% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 90% of its total deposits in 4Q21.

In 4Q21, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.3% and the coverage ratio improved to 209.61%.

