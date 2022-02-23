Ciox Health Partners with Diameter Health to Accelerate Its Digital Network Strategy

Diameter's Fusion Engine to Serve as the Foundation to Enable Ciox to Deliver Timely and Comprehensive Digital Data Across Its Product Portfolio

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciox Health®, a Datavant company, today announced a partnership with Diameter Health , a data interoperability leader and trusted source for organizations seeking to realize the greatest value from clinical data. The partnership will enhance Ciox's market-leading reach in data retrieval capabilities using Diameter Health's Fusion engine, the best-in-class solution to transform raw clinical data into a standards-based, high quality, interoperable data asset.

Clinical health data is particularly challenging to use and deploy at scale because it is fragmented across care settings, incomplete, and inconsistent. Organizations are increasingly aware of the potential of clinical data to help them achieve their clinical, financial, and operational goals, but are challenged in maximizing their investment in data acquisition. As data from provider electronic health records (EHRs) becomes widely available, it has become clear that specialized technology is required to make the data usable in analytics and workflows. Diameter Health's unique and differentiated process— Upcycling Data ™—generates the cleanest, clearest, most precise data in the healthcare space, providing fast and easy access to simple-to-understand, normalized, patient-centric clinical data.

Ciox has selected Diameter Health's best in class technology to underpin its national data network and product suite of capabilities. The company is using Diameter Health technology to enhance the value of chart retrievals and provide actionable insights to its customers across multiple markets including healthcare payers and providers as well as legal and life insurance. Ciox previously announced the availability of its Data Utilities for payers, an enhancement to its Ciox Digital Direct offering that leverages Diameter Health's Fusion engine. Data Utilities delivers an XML CCD file along with a PDF so that the data can be ingested in tools used in risk adjustment, population health analytics, and other use cases. The company plans to extend Diameter Health's technology across additional market segments and build value-add solutions on top of data retrieval services that leverage Diameter Health's upcycled data.

"Ciox is enabling the nation's largest and most trusted clinical health data network by digitizing medical record retrieval," said Pete McCabe, CEO of Datavant. "Our partnership with Diameter Health is an important step in achieving that goal. Diameter Health's technology will enable Ciox to securely connect healthcare decision makers with analytics-ready data from patient medical records to ultimately drive better health and a more efficient healthcare system."

"We are excited to be working with Ciox to accelerate their creation of the nation's largest data ecosystem and further enhance their market leading clinical data retrieval and analytic solutions," said Eric Rosow, CEO, Diameter Health. "By delivering upcycled data, we enable partners like Ciox to benefit from the full potential of clinical data—with rich insights into the health journey of individuals and the needs of entire populations."

Ciox Health, a Datavant company, provides leading clinical data technology that empowers greater health by unlocking the potential of data in medical records. The company leverages a ubiquitous network of clinical data connections to simply and securely connect healthcare decision makers with the data and hidden insights in patient medical records. Ciox helps customers connect, control and comply in solving last mile challenges in clinical interoperability. Supporting a range of connectivity needs from research to revenue cycle, Ciox's solutions include clinical data acquisition, release of information, and clinical coding. Learn more about Ciox technology and solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com or Twitter and LinkedIn.

Diameter Health is the trusted partner for organizations seeking to realize the greatest value from clinical data. With unmatched clinical informatics expertise, only Diameter Health generates Upcycled Data: the cleanest, clearest, most precise data in the healthcare space. Diameter Health's automated, scalable technology transforms high volumes of multi-source clinical data into an interoperable and flexible data asset that drives better health outcomes and greater efficiency.

Founded in 2013 with a focus on making digital health data universally accessible, organized, and actionable, Diameter Health today supports stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem whose success depends on timely and accurate clinical data at both the patient and population levels. Customers and partners include some of the nation's leading health insurance organizations; health information exchanges (HIEs) and data aggregators; life insurance and insuretech vendors; government agencies; and health information technology (HIT) solution vendors and systems integrators.

For more information, visit https://www.diameterhealth.com/ or contact us at info@diameterhealth.com .

