Curinos Partners with PSCU, Enabling Credit Unions to Optimize Digital Offerings PSCU and PSCU clients can now access Curinos' Digital Banking Hub to help credit unions evaluate their competitive position

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, a global data intelligence business serving financial institutions across lending, deposits and digital banking solutions, today announced its partnership with PSCU, the nation's premier payments credit union service organization, to help credit unions strategically manage their digital investments.

Under this collaboration, PSCU's newly formed digital banking advisory service within its Advisors Plus consulting practice will utilize Curinos' Digital Banking Hub – a centralized platform of digital banking journeys that allows financial institutions to review digital banking capabilities in the market – and its services to help credit unions inspire their roadmaps and innovate digitally.

"We are thrilled to partner with PSCU, a firm with rich history in helping credit unions expand their businesses," said Craig Woodward, CEO at Curinos. "Providing intelligence that allows credit unions – and all financial institutions – to better serve their members and increase business effectiveness is a Curinos core principle, one that PSCU shares. With any partnership, we actively seek to identify firms that share similar values as our own and PSCU is a natural fit."

"In the current market, it is critical for credit unions to strategically manage their digital banking deployments," said Eric Edwards, Curinos' Head of Partnerships and Data Licensing. "This partnership will support credit unions in understanding the strengths, gaps and opportunities within their digital banking offering and the actions needed to offer the best digital experiences to their respective members."

Credit unions have traditionally struggled with necessary data to strategically manage their digital offerings. Working together, Curinos and PSCU aim to redefine this paradigm and empower credit unions with a detailed analysis of member preferences and industry best practices. In conjunction with PSCU's Digital Consulting practice, the Digital Banking Hub will launch in pilot phase with several PSCU credit unions, with general availability expected later this year.

"Curinos' Digital Banking Hub has proven invaluable in helping financial institutions evaluate digital developments and provide a path for evolution," said Yvonne Stelpflug, Senior Vice President, Advisors Plus at PSCU. "With this new tool, we can further build upon our established track record of helping credit unions make strategic, data-informed decisions while fueling growth and exceeding member expectations."

Both Curinos and PSCU will be participating in the Exhibit Hall at the CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) 2022 on Feb. 27-March 3 in Washington, D.C. Credit unions in attendance can connect with Curinos at booth 237 and PSCU at booth 227 to learn how the Curinos Digital Banking Hub can help plan their digital roadmaps.

For additional information about Curinos and its solutions, please visit: https://curinos.com/.

About Curinos

Curinos is the leading provider of data, technologies and insights that enable financial institutions to make better, and more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. Born out of the combination of two familiar industry powerhouses, Novantas and Informa's FBX business, Curinos brings to market a new level of industry expertise across deposits, lending and digital experience solutions and technologies. Through access to comprehensive datasets and analytics, intelligent technologies and connected behavioral insights, Curinos is the partner of choice to help you attract, retain and grow more profitable customer relationships. For additional information, please visit www.curinos.com.

About PSCU

PSCU, the nation's premier payments CUSO, supports the success of more than 1,900 financial institutions representing nearly 7 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on innovation, PSCU's payment processing, risk management, data and analytics, loyalty programs, digital banking, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms help deliver possibilities and seamless member experiences. Comprehensive, 24/7/365-member support is provided by contact centers located throughout the United States. The origin of PSCU's model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 40 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com.

