Global Tier 1 Service Provider Accelerates Digital Services in Latin America with Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence Expands use of real-time data and analytics across multiple properties

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's largest service providers is expanding its deployment of Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence Portfolio in Latin America. This Tier 1 service provider will continue delivering innovative prepaid and postpaid plans to millions of mobile and fixed customers across nine countries through several prepackaged Sandvine use cases, including:

Sandvine helps organizations run world-class networks with Active Network Intelligence, leveraging machine learning analytics and closed-loop automation to identify and adapt to network behavior in real-time. With Sandvine, organizations have the power of a highly automated platform from a single vendor that delivers a deep understanding of their network data to drive faster, better decisions. For more information, visit sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter at @Sandvine. (PRNewsfoto/Sandvine) (PRNewswire)

Revenue Generation , such as usage and application-based plans and zero-rating to entice customers

Revenue Assurance , leveraging Data Fraud Management

Analytics , including data exports to the service provider's business intelligence systems to improve application quality of experience (QoE)

Network Optimization , including Traffic Management

By analyzing and optimizing application QoE and network performance based on real-time data, and taking inline actions, the service provider has designed and delivered some of the most creative tiered, application-based plans in Latin America.

Karl Whitelock, Research Vice President, Communications Service Provider Operations and Monetization, IDC, said: "Networks must be responsive and adaptive to application quality of experience if communication service providers are to meet customer expectations involving 5G, IoT, multi access edge computing (MEC), and network slicing. Rolling out revenue-rich services in this complex environment, while keeping costs in check, means service providers need a way for bringing together application usage insight and intelligence concerning how services traverse their networks. That means sophisticated classification of most of their network traffic following advanced machine-learning algorithms to ensure high quality customer experiences."

Lyn Cantor, CEO, Sandvine said: "Beginning with online charging in 2008 to the present day, we have been honored to be a part of this leading service provider's evolution in delivering flexible, app-based plans to prepaid and postpaid customers. Our unmatched library of recognized applications has enabled rapid and seamless changes to apps and services within each tier in the move from 3G to 4G and now to 5G."

To learn more about how to enhance app quality-of-experience across 4G and 5G networks, schedule a meeting with us at Mobile World Congress by clicking here , and check out our recent Light Reading podcast and 2022 Global Internet Phenomena Report .

About Sandvine

Sandvine's cloud-based Application and Network Intelligence portfolio helps customers analyze, optimize, and monetize application experiences using contextual machine learning-based insights and real-time actions. Market-leading classification of more than 95% of traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, and location significantly enhances interactions between users and applications. For more information about delivering superior quality of experience with uniquely rich, real-time data that can drive performance and revenues, visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine .

