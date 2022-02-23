NATHPO Hosts 22nd Annual National Tribal Preservation Conference Virtually February 22-25, 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers (NATHPO), a national non-profit 501(c)(3) membership organization founded in 1998, of Tribal preservation leaders protecting culturally important places that perpetuate Native identity, resilience, and cultural endurance, is thrilled to host its 22nd Annual National Tribal Preservation Conference which will be held virtually on February 22-25, 2022. The conference theme is "Unity and Healing."

About the Agenda – While we will not be together in person, this conference will remind us we are members of a brilliant community working together to Protect Native Places. Our hope is that attendees will be reinvigorated and ready for all the opportunities of 2022. Tuesday is devoted to a full day of the THPO Toolkit Workshop entitled "If You Only Knew: Radical civil dialogue for relationship building" which offers a platform for THPOs to engage with agencies, states, industry/CRM and other THPOs. The formal conference sessions on Wednesday and Thursday will provide a diverse, compelling agenda full of solutions-focused programming including panel discussions with agencies and leadership, sessions on repatriation, climate change, advocacy and funding, awards, and most importantly, a space to come together.

Special Guests – On Thursday, 2/24 at 4:15 PM EST, we are excited to welcome Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM) to hear about her introduction of the Historic Preservation Enhancement Act which would permanently authorize the Historic Preservation Fund and fully fund it at double its current amount. As Chair of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States for the 117th Congress, and former Vice Chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, we look forward to speaking with her about making lasting progress on key issues for THPOs and Tribes.

On Friday, 2/25 at 9:00 AM EST, we are thrilled to welcome National Park Service Director Charles F. "Chuck" Sams III to talk with attendees about unity & healing from the perspective of his position as the first Tribal citizen in the NPS Director position. Most importantly, he has asked to engage with attendees as they voice their questions & comments with him.

About the Theme – "Unity and Healing." Native Voices – power in unity, healing in restoration. When we speak with united voices, we are powerful. When lands, languages, practices, and ancestors are restored, we heal. When some of us are not whole, none of us are whole.

"We are so honored and grateful to provide this chance for the community of THPOs and allies to come together safely – to connect with and support each other, to advance real change in protecting Native places, and to have a little fun during this time of virtual fatigue!" says NATHPO Executive Director Dr. Valerie Grussing.

For more information about the conference – Those interested in more information about the 22nd National Tribal Preservation Conference should visit the NATHPO website at https://www.nathpo.org/ and the 2022 conference page. Information for those interested in sponsoring NATHPO and the conference and all the work the organization does, is located on the 2022 conference page as well.

Who we are – NATHPO is a 501(c)(3) non-profit membership association of tribal preservation leaders protecting culturally important places that perpetuate Native identity, resilience, and cultural endurance. Connections to cultural heritage sustain the health and vitality of Native peoples. We provide guidance to preservation officials, elected representatives, and the public about national historic preservation legislation, policies, and regulations. We promote tribal sovereignty, develop partnerships, and advocate for Tribes in governmental activities on preservation issues. For more information visit our website at www.nathpo.org.

View original content:

SOURCE National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers (NATHPO)