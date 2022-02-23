New Jersey's first Manufacturing Caucus Meeting of 2022

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey's manufacturing leaders and members from the state's Bipartisan Bicameral Legislative Manufacturing Caucus will be collaborating at an open roundtable discussion to uncover the needs of the industry to ensure 'MADE in New Jersey' manufacturing is supported and can continue to grow in the Garden State. The first Caucus meeting takes place on February 24th at Source Brewing in Colts Neck, NJ. The meeting will consist of a tour of the facility, lunch, presentations from New Jersey's PPE manufacturers, and a roundtable discussion.

These Caucus meetings are held quarterly, hosted by the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus and the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP). They provide a forum where New Jersey legislators and the manufacturing industry can connect, collaborate, and learn from each other. During the meeting, manufacturers will be given the opportunity to ask Caucus members questions regarding current and potential legislation that could solve their local challenges. Legislators will also ask the manufacturers questions to gain a deeper understanding of the issues manufacturers face and get to the root cause of major hurdles they continue to encounter. This first Caucus meeting of the year is primarily focused on South Jersey manufacturers in the food and beverage space.

Constantina Meis, Community Relations Manager shared, "Manufacturing Caucus meetings play a critical role in the growth of manufacturing here in New Jersey. Without providing a platform for the legislature and local manufacturing businesses to collaborate, they will never be able to work in unison to create a stronger, more sustainable industry. The individuals on the Bipartisan Bicameral Legislative Manufacturing Caucus work to support manufacturing but they can only do so much on their own. Manufacturers need to help by providing real insight into their most disruptive challenges and work together with state entities to drive this message forward. I'd also like to thank Source Brewing for hosting this first meeting, and I'm thrilled to see so many 'MADE in New Jersey' manufacturers willing to come out and get involved."

For more information on how to participate, please reach out to Constantina Meis at Cmeis@njmep.org.

About the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus: The Manufacturing Caucus is a bicameral bipartisan group consisting of manufacturing allies and share a common goal, to learn from industry leaders so they have the knowledge to create more manufacturing-friendly legislation.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $6.03 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth and Workforce Development.

