SIA Names Mark Siegel to 2022 Staffing 100 Bold Leaders List

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Staffing Group (Epic), a leading provider of outsourced employment services to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, announced today that CEO Mark Siegel has been named on the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2022 Staffing 100 North America list. SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, and has been publishing this annual list of North American notable staffing leaders for 11 years.

In 2019, Siegel launched Epic in partnership with Webster Equity Partners. By recognizing the significant imbalance of supply and demand in the staffing industry, Siegel designed a business model where Epic could add meaningful value through deliberate attention to the underserved segments of the market. He championed an organizational-wide commitment to solid business fundamentals, embraced and implemented new processes and technologies well ahead of the industry norms, and created a client-focused approach across all Epic companies. In less than three years, Epic has become a leader in healthcare and life sciences staffing.

"I have known and worked with Mark for over 20 years and can say that he is considered by many to be a true 'generational leader'," said Michael Fineberg, Chief Marketing & Branding Officer at Epic. "He leads Epic with a focus on developing and serving both financial and human accountabilities, a combination that is unique and difficult to find."

Siegel is active in the healthcare community as a Board Member at Pinnacle Fertility, serves on the Board of the Youth Business Alliance, and is a 15-year member of Young President's Organization. Learn more about Siegel at si100.staffingindustry.com/mark-siegel/.

"One of my main goals as the leader of Epic is to value people as individuals while uniting them toward achieving a common and ambitious goal," said Siegel. "Influence is earned, so it is a tremendous honor to be recognized on the SIA Staffing 100."

