Cascades Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Lower results reflect effects of pandemic and continued
higher logistical costs and supply chain constraints
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Q4 2021 Highlights (comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations2)
- Sales of $1,028 million (compared with $1,030 million in Q3 2021 and $1,030 million in Q4 2020)
- As reported (including specific items)
- Adjusted (excluding specific items1)
2021 Annual Highlights (comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations2)
- Sales of $3,956 million (compared with $4,105 million in 2020)
- As reported (including specific items)
- Adjusted (excluding specific items1)
- Financial information for the Boxboard Europe segment is presented as discontinued operations following the monetization of the Corporation's 57.6% controlling equity interest in Reno de Medici S.p.A. (RDM) which generated net proceeds of $450 million. The transaction was announced in July 2021 and closed on October 26, 20212. The net gain after income tax amounts to $204 million.
- Net debt1 of $1,351 million as at December 31, 2021 (compared with $1,760 million as at September 30, 2021). Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1 of 3.5x down from 3.8x as at September 30, 2021.
- Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $233 million in 20212, compared to $164 million in 20202. Forecasted 2022 net capital expenditures of $415 million, encompassing $275 million for the Bear Island containerboard conversion project in Virginia, USA.
1
This Non-IFRS measures and other financial measures are respectively non-IFRS financial measures and Non-IFRS ratio which are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2
2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: " It was a difficult end to the year, and our disappointing fourth quarter results are a consequence of the escalation in costs and operational disruptions that continued to develop as the quarter progressed. Ongoing challenges from supply chain constraints, reduced labour availability and higher logistics costs related to the pandemic were further exacerbated by rail disruptions caused by flooding in Western Canada in November that significantly impeded logistics across Canada, and the subsequent emergence and rapid escalation of the Omicron variant in December. These factors intensified pressures on costs, impacted production levels in several of our operations, and delayed delivery times of products to customers. Notwithstanding this challenging environment the Specialty Products segment continued to perform well, driven by product innovation and strategic commercial decisions.
In the context of this challenging business environment, we continued to take concrete steps to unlock value. The sale of our 57.6% controlling equity position in Reno de Medici S.p.A. generated net proceeds of $450 million, which were used in part to redeem Senior unsecured notes. In addition to this, we continued to return capital to shareholders through the 50% dividend increase in the second quarter, and ongoing share buy-back program that resulted in 1.65 million shares being repurchased in the third quarter."
Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "The ongoing pandemic and related ramifications on input costs, logistics, labour and demand remain unpredictable. Many of these factors continued in January, but we have begun to see improvement in labour availability in February. Demand remains solid for our packaging businesses, and results will reflect lower raw material costs in the near-term and roll-out of the announced price increases over the coming months. Without question the tissue segment remains challenging, and our priority is to return to our pre-pandemic performance trajectory. The fourth quarter was exceptionally difficult with major and unprecedented headwinds. However, despite these difficult conditions the year was also successful in terms of a well executed exit from Europe and increased financial capacity. Moreover, I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for our employees who have played such a key role in our ability to continue servicing our customers through these challenging times."
Financial Summary
Selected consolidated information
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited)
20212
20202
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 20202
Sales
3,956
4,105
1,028
1,030
1,030
As Reported
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)
302
543
(30)
136
163
Operating income (loss)
50
292
(90)
73
104
Net earnings
162
198
105
32
73
per common share
$1.60
$2.04
$1.04
$0.32
$0.72
Margin (OIBD)1
7.6%
13.2%
(2.9%)
13.2%
15.8%
Adjusted1
Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)
389
546
62
107
139
Operating income
137
295
2
44
80
Net earnings (loss)
27
187
(9)
(1)
42
per common share
$0.26
$1.95
($0.09)
($0.01)
$0.42
Margin (OIBD)
9.8%
13.3%
6.0%
10.4%
13.5%
Segmented OIBD as reported
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
20212
20202
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 20202
Packaging Products
Containerboard
350
436
71
88
150
Specialty Products
74
58
21
17
15
Tissue Papers
(38)
145
(98)
47
27
Corporate Activities
(84)
(96)
(24)
(16)
(29)
OIBD as reported
302
543
(30)
136
163
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Segmented adjusted OIBD1
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
20212
20202
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 20202
Packaging Products
Containerboard
372
403
70
94
110
Specialty Products
74
60
21
17
15
Tissue Papers
27
175
(6)
12
40
Corporate Activities
(84)
(92)
(23)
(16)
(26)
Adjusted OIBD1
389
546
62
107
139
Analysis of results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 (compared to the same period last year2)
Sales of $1,028 million decreased by $2 million compared with the same period last year. This reflects a $54 million negative volume impact attributable to the logistics and production constraints in Containerboard and Tissue, and ongoing Covid-related demand impacts in Tissue, and a less favourable Canadian dollar - US dollar exchange rate, which further reduced sales by $26 million. These were offset by a $75 million benefit from more favourable pricing and sales mix in all segments except Tissue.
The Corporation generated an operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $(30) million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $163 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, fourth quarter OIBD totaled $62 million, a decrease of $77 million, or 55% from the $139 million generated in the same period last year. This decrease is largely attributable to higher raw material costs and inflationary pressures in labour and transportation in all segments, and lower volumes and higher energy costs in Containerboard and Tissue. These were partially offset by benefits of pricing increases in Containerboard and Specialty Products.
The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our fourth quarter 2021 OIBD and/or net earnings were:
- $87 million of impairment charges in the Tissue Papers segment (OIBD and net earnings);
- $6 million additional restructuring charges and closure costs related to closed plants in Tissue Papers segment (OIBD and net earnings);
- $20 million loss on repurchase of long-term debt (net earnings);
- $204 million total gain, net of taxes, from a business disposal within discontinued operations (net earnings).
For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Corporation posted net earnings of $105 million, or $1.04 per common share, compared to net earnings of $73 million, or $0.72 per common share, in the same period of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net loss of $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or $(0.09) per common share, compared to net earnings of $42 million, or $0.42 per common share, in the same period of 2020.
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid
The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on March 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2022. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the fourth quarter of 2021, Cascades purchased no common shares for cancellation.
2021 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Details
Management will discuss the 2021 fourth quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0620 (international 1-416-764-8651). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com under the "Investors" section). A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until March 24, 2022 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (international 1-416-764-8677), access code 904516.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
174
384
Accounts receivable
510
659
Current income tax assets
19
23
Inventories
494
569
Current portion of financial assets
1
5
1,198
1,640
Long-term assets
Investments in associates and joint ventures
87
82
Property, plant and equipment
2,522
2,772
Intangible assets with finite useful life
88
160
Financial assets
6
16
Other assets
54
50
Deferred income tax assets
138
170
Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life
473
522
4,566
5,412
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Bank loans and advances
1
12
Trade and other payables
707
861
Current income tax liabilities
12
17
Current portion of long-term debt
74
102
Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges
12
14
Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities
16
25
822
1,031
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
1,450
1,949
Provisions for contingencies and charges
47
57
Financial liabilities
6
6
Other liabilities
122
202
Deferred income tax liabilities
192
210
2,639
3,455
Equity
Capital stock
614
622
Contributed surplus
14
13
Retained earnings
1,274
1,146
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(23)
(28)
Equity attributable to Shareholders
1,879
1,753
Non-controlling interests
48
204
Total equity
1,927
1,957
4,566
5,412
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
For the 3-month periods ended
For the years ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales
1,028
1,030
3,956
4,105
Cost of sales and expenses
Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $60 million for 3-month period (2020 — $59 million) and $252 million for the year (2020 — $251 million))
933
859
3,465
3,444
Selling and administrative expenses
96
91
356
367
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(1)
(38)
(40)
(43)
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
94
12
110
43
Foreign exchange gain
(3)
—
(2)
(1)
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
(1)
2
17
3
1,118
926
3,906
3,813
Operating income (loss)
(90)
104
50
292
Financing expense
20
25
84
101
Interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other liabilities
2
(10)
5
(7)
Loss on repurchase of long-term debt
20
—
20
6
Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments
—
(3)
(3)
(6)
Fair value revaluation loss on investments
—
3
—
3
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(7)
(5)
(18)
(14)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
(125)
94
(38)
209
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
(29)
16
9
26
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations including non-controlling interests for the period
(96)
78
(47)
183
Results from discontinued operations
204
(1)
234
51
Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period
108
77
187
234
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
3
4
25
36
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
105
73
162
198
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations per common share
Basic
($0.98)
$0.73
($0.59)
$1.74
Diluted
($0.98)
$0.73
($0.59)
$1.72
Net earnings per common share
Basic
$1.04
$0.72
$1.60
$2.04
Diluted
$1.03
$0.72
$1.59
$2.02
Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding
100,858,870
99,937,437
101,884,051
95,924,835
Weighted average number of diluted common shares
101,746,156
101,009,931
102,902,364
97,061,136
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders:
Continuing operations
(99)
74
(59)
169
Discontinued operations
204
(1)
221
29
Net earnings
105
73
162
198
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the 3-month periods ended
For the years ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period
108
77
187
234
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings
Translation adjustments
Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries
(5)
(48)
(8)
(28)
Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries from discontinued operations
3
(2)
(18)
21
Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities
8
29
11
16
Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities from discontinued operations
(3)
1
9
(13)
Cash flow hedges
Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments
(3)
—
2
2
Provision for income taxes
—
(2)
(2)
(2)
Recovery of (provision for) income taxes from discontinued operations
1
—
(1)
—
1
(22)
(7)
(4)
Items that are not released to earnings
Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits
—
—
29
(19)
Actuarial loss on employee future benefits from discontinued operations
—
(3)
—
(3)
Recovery of (provision for) income taxes
—
—
(7)
5
Recovery of income taxes from discontinued operations
—
1
—
1
—
(2)
22
(16)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
1
(24)
15
(20)
Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period
109
53
202
214
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period
—
—
13
43
Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period
109
53
189
171
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders:
Continuing operations
(98)
56
(33)
145
Discontinued operations
207
(3)
222
26
Comprehensive income
109
53
189
171
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
For the year ended December 31, 2021
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
CAPITAL STOCK
CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS
RETAINED EARNINGS
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
TOTAL EQUITY
Balance - Beginning of year
622
13
1,146
(28)
1,753
204
1,957
Comprehensive income (loss)
Net earnings
—
—
162
—
162
25
187
Other comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
22
5
27
(12)
15
—
—
184
5
189
13
202
Dividends
—
—
(41)
—
(41)
(14)
(55)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(3)
(3)
Stock options expense
—
1
—
—
1
—
1
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
2
—
—
—
2
—
2
Redemption of common shares
(10)
—
(16)
—
(26)
—
(26)
Acquisitions of non-controlling interests
—
—
1
—
1
(1)
—
Disposals of non-controlling interests
—
—
—
—
—
(151)
(151)
Balance - End of year
614
14
1,274
(23)
1,879
48
1,927
For the year ended December 31, 2020
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
CAPITAL STOCK
CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS
RETAINED EARNINGS
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
TOTAL EQUITY
Balance - Beginning of year
491
15
1,003
(17)
1,492
177
1,669
Comprehensive income (loss)
Net earnings
—
—
198
—
198
36
234
Other comprehensive income
—
—
(16)
(11)
(27)
7
(20)
—
—
182
(11)
171
43
214
Dividends
—
—
(31)
—
(31)
(14)
(45)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(2)
(2)
Issuance of common shares on public offering
125
—
(4)
—
121
—
121
Stock options expense
—
1
—
—
1
—
1
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
10
(3)
—
—
7
—
7
Redemption of common shares
(4)
—
(4)
—
(8)
—
(8)
Balance - End of year
622
13
1,146
(28)
1,753
204
1,957
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the 3-month periods ended
For the years ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating activities from continuing operations
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
105
73
162
198
Results from discontinued operations
(204)
1
(234)
(51)
Results from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests
—
—
13
22
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
(99)
74
(59)
169
Adjustments for:
Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and
22
15
89
94
Loss on repurchase of long-term debt
20
—
20
6
Depreciation and amortization
60
59
252
251
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(1)
(38)
(40)
(43)
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
94
12
110
43
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
(1)
2
17
3
Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments
—
(3)
(3)
(6)
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
(29)
16
9
26
Fair value revaluation loss on investments
—
3
—
3
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(7)
(5)
(18)
(14)
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
3
4
12
14
Net financing expense paid
(11)
(5)
(96)
(76)
Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption
(24)
—
(24)
(4)
Net income taxes received
—
1
2
9
Dividends received
6
3
11
10
Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities
(13)
(7)
(35)
(27)
20
131
247
458
Changes in non-cash working capital components
49
27
(36)
19
69
158
211
477
Investing activities from continuing operations
Disposals in associates and joint ventures
—
—
1
3
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(95)
(72)
(286)
(219)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
2
46
53
55
Change in intangible and other assets
(1)
(2)
(15)
(9)
Cash received from business combinations
—
—
—
2
(94)
(28)
(247)
(168)
Financing activities from continuing operations
Bank loans and advances
(6)
3
(11)
1
Change in credit facilities
5
(50)
5
(131)
Issuance of unsecured senior notes, net of related expenses
—
—
—
409
Repurchase of unsecured senior notes
(372)
—
(372)
(264)
Increase in other long-term debt
—
31
5
31
Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations
(12)
(85)
(75)
(117)
Settlement of derivative financial instruments
—
—
—
1
Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of transaction fees
—
120
—
120
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
—
—
2
7
Redemption of common shares
—
(3)
(26)
(8)
Payment of other liabilities
—
—
—
(121)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests and acquisition of non-controlling interests
(4)
(3)
(16)
(14)
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders
(12)
(9)
(41)
(31)
(401)
4
(529)
(117)
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period from continuing
(426)
134
(565)
192
Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations, including reclassification of beginning of year cash and cash equivalent in 2021
450
27
356
41
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
24
161
(209)
233
Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
(1)
(4)
(1)
(4)
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period
151
227
384
155
Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period
174
384
174
384
SEGMENTED INFORMATION
The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM.
The Corporation's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers.
SALES TO
For the 3-month periods ended December 31,
Canada
United States
Other countries
Total
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Packaging Products
Containerboard
294
295
207
205
1
—
502
500
Specialty Products
55
46
96
76
—
1
151
123
Inter-segment sales
(4)
(4)
(4)
(2)
—
—
(8)
(6)
345
337
299
279
1
1
645
617
Tissue Papers
69
71
270
310
—
—
339
381
Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities
40
29
4
3
—
—
44
32
454
437
573
592
1
1
1,028
1,030
SALES TO
For the years ended December 31,
Canada
United States
Other countries
Total
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Packaging Products
Containerboard
1,197
1,130
811
787
1
1
2,009
1,918
Specialty Products
202
165
346
305
—
3
548
473
Inter-segment sales
(14)
(13)
(18)
(5)
—
—
(32)
(18)
1,385
1,282
1,139
1,087
1
4
2,525
2,373
Tissue Papers
252
278
1,020
1,336
—
1
1,272
1,615
Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities
145
115
14
2
—
—
159
117
1,782
1,675
2,173
2,425
1
5
3,956
4,105
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
For the 3-month periods ended
For the years ended December
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Packaging Products
Containerboard
71
150
350
436
Specialty Products
21
15
74
58
92
165
424
494
Tissue Papers
(98)
27
(38)
145
Corporate Activities
(24)
(29)
(84)
(96)
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
(30)
163
302
543
Depreciation and amortization
(60)
(59)
(252)
(251)
Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other liabilities
(22)
(15)
(89)
(94)
Loss on repurchase of long-term debt
(20)
—
(20)
(6)
Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments
—
3
3
6
Fair value revaluation loss on investments
—
(3)
—
(3)
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
7
5
18
14
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
(125)
94
(38)
209
PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
For the 3-month periods ended
For the years ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Packaging Products
Containerboard
97
44
236
111
Specialty Products
19
10
42
25
116
54
278
136
Tissue Papers
23
42
49
104
Corporate Activities
20
10
46
26
Total acquisitions
159
106
373
266
Right-of-use assets acquisitions and of property, plant and equipment included in other debts
(13)
(21)
(43)
(53)
146
85
330
213
Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"
Beginning of period
24
18
31
37
End of period
(75)
(31)
(75)
(31)
Payments for property, plant and equipment
95
72
286
219
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
(2)
(46)
(53)
(55)
Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals
93
26
233
164
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
SPECIFIC ITEMS
The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.
They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gain or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.
RECONCILIATION AND USES OF NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance and capital measures as well as non-IFRS measures is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures and other financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:
Non-IFRS measures
- Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.
- Working capital: Used to assess the short-term liquidity of the Corporation.
Other financial measures
- Total debt: Used to calculate all the Corporation's debt including long-term debt and bank loans. Often put in relation to equity to calculate the debt-to-equity ratio.
- Net debt: Used to calculate the Corporation's total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Often put in relation to adjusted OIBD to calculate net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio.
Non-IFRS ratios
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to assess the Corporation's ability to pay its debt and evaluate financial leverage.
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.
- Adjusted OIBD margin : Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted net earnings per common share: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
- Net debt / Net debt + Shareholders' equity: Used to evaluate the Corporation's financial leverage and thus the risk to Shareholders.
- Working capital as a percentage of sales: Used to assess the Corporation's operating liquidity performance.
- Adjusted free cash flow per common share: Used to assess the Corporation's financial flexibility.
Non-IFRS and other financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS and other financial measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.
The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss)1 and to adjusted OIBD1 by business segment is as follows:
20212
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Specialty Products
Tissue Papers
Corporate Activities
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
230
59
(108)
(131)
50
Depreciation and amortization
120
15
70
47
252
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
350
74
(38)
(84)
302
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
—
—
(40)
—
(40)
Impairment charges
1
—
88
—
89
Restructuring costs
4
—
17
—
21
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
17
—
—
—
17
22
—
65
—
87
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1
372
74
27
(84)
389
Adjusted operating income (loss)1
252
59
(43)
(131)
137
20202
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Specialty Products
Tissue Papers
Corporate Activities
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
321
42
72
(143)
292
Depreciation and amortization
115
16
73
47
251
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
436
58
145
(96)
543
Specific items:
Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others
(45)
2
—
—
(43)
Impairment charges
6
—
23
1
30
Restructuring costs
4
—
7
2
13
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
2
—
—
1
3
(33)
2
30
4
3
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1
403
60
175
(92)
546
Adjusted operating income (loss)1
288
44
102
(139)
295
Q4 2021
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Specialty Products
Tissue Papers
Corporate Activities
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
43
17
(115)
(35)
(90)
Depreciation and amortization
28
4
17
11
60
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
71
21
(98)
(24)
(30)
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
—
—
(1)
—
(1)
Impairment charges
1
—
87
—
88
Restructuring costs
—
—
6
—
6
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
(2)
—
—
1
(1)
(1)
—
92
1
92
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1
70
21
(6)
(23)
62
Adjusted operating income (loss)1
42
17
(23)
(34)
2
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
Q3 2021
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Specialty Products
Tissue Papers
Corporate Activities
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
58
13
29
(27)
73
Depreciation and amortization
30
4
18
11
63
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
88
17
47
(16)
136
Specific items :
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
—
—
(39)
—
(39)
Restructuring costs
1
—
4
—
5
Unrealized loss on financial instruments
5
—
—
—
5
6
—
(35)
—
(29)
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1
94
17
12
(16)
107
Operating income (loss) adjusted1
64
13
(6)
(27)
44
Q4 20202
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Specialty Products
Tissue Papers
Corporate Activities
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
122
12
10
(40)
104
Depreciation and amortization
28
3
17
11
59
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
150
15
27
(29)
163
Specific items:
Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others
(40)
—
2
—
(38)
Impairment charges (reversals)
(2)
—
5
1
4
Restructuring costs
—
—
6
2
8
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
2
—
—
—
2
(40)
—
13
3
(24)
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1
110
15
40
(26)
139
Adjusted operating income (loss)1
82
12
23
(37)
80
Net earnings, as per IFRS, are reconciled below with operating income (loss), adjusted operating income1 and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization1:
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
20212
20202
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 20202
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
162
198
105
32
73
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
25
36
3
14
4
Results from discontinued operations
(234)
(51)
(204)
(25)
1
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
9
26
(29)
30
16
Fair value revaluation loss on investments
—
3
—
—
3
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(18)
(14)
(7)
(4)
(5)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
(3)
(6)
—
3
(3)
Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other liabilities and loss on repurchase of long-term debt
109
100
42
23
15
Operating income (loss)
50
292
(90)
73
104
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(40)
(43)
(1)
(39)
(38)
Impairment charges
89
30
88
—
4
Restructuring costs
21
13
6
5
8
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
17
3
(1)
5
2
87
3
92
(29)
(24)
Adjusted operating income1
137
295
2
44
80
Depreciation and amortization
252
251
60
63
59
Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization1
389
546
62
107
139
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per common share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings (loss)1 and adjusted net earnings (loss)1 per common share:
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share
NET EARNINGS (LOSS)
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE3
20212
20202
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 20202
20212
20202
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 20202
As per IFRS
162
198
105
32
73
$1.60
$2.04
$1.04
$0.32
$0.72
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(40)
(43)
(1)
(39)
(38)
($0.32)
($0.38)
($0.01)
($0.31)
($0.34)
Impairment charges
89
30
88
—
4
$0.75
$0.24
$0.74
—
$0.04
Restructuring costs
21
13
6
5
8
$0.15
$0.10
$0.04
$0.04
$0.05
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
17
3
(1)
5
2
$0.11
$0.03
($0.01)
$0.03
$0.02
Loss on repurchase of long-term debt
20
6
20
—
—
$0.13
$0.05
$0.13
—
—
Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps and option fair value
1
(11)
1
—
(11)
—
($0.12)
—
—
($0.12)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
(3)
(6)
—
3
(3)
($0.02)
($0.05)
—
$0.03
($0.02)
Fair value revaluation loss on investments
—
3
—
—
3
—
$0.02
—
—
$0.02
Included in discontinued operations, net of tax
(224)
6
(204)
(20)
8
($2.14)
$0.04
($2.02)
($0.12)
$0.05
Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest3
(16)
(12)
(23)
13
(4)
—
($0.02)
—
—
—
(135)
(11)
(114)
(33)
(31)
($1.34)
($0.09)
($1.13)
($0.33)
($0.30)
Adjusted1
27
187
(9)
(1)
42
$0.26
$1.95
($0.09)
($0.01)
$0.42
Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding
101,884,051
95,924,835
100,858,870
102,129,769
99,937,437
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
3 Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments. Please refer to "Provision for income taxes" section for more details.
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with operating income (loss) and operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization:
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
20211
20201
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 20201
Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations
211
477
69
45
158
Changes in non-cash working capital components
36
(19)
(49)
13
(27)
Depreciation and amortization
(252)
(251)
(60)
(63)
(59)
Net income taxes received
(2)
(9)
—
(1)
(1)
Net financing expense paid
96
76
11
41
5
Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption
24
4
24
—
—
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
40
43
1
39
38
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
(110)
(43)
(94)
(5)
(12)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
(17)
(3)
1
(5)
(2)
Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities, net of dividends received
24
17
7
9
4
Operating income (loss)
50
292
(90)
73
104
Depreciation and amortization
252
251
60
63
59
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
302
543
(30)
136
163
1 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results and consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1 to adjusted free cash flow1, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited)
20212
20202
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 20202
Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations
211
477
69
45
158
Changes in non-cash working capital components
36
(19)
(49)
13
(27)
Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations(excluding changes in non-cash working capital components)
247
458
20
58
131
Restructuring costs
25
11
7
12
6
Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption
24
4
24
—
—
Specific items paid
49
15
31
12
6
Adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1
296
473
51
70
137
Capex expenditures
(286)
(219)
(95)
(54)
(72)
Change in intangible and other assets
(15)
(9)
(1)
(3)
(2)
Lease obligation payments
(47)
(43)
(12)
(12)
(13)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
53
55
2
50
46
1
257
(55)
51
96
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests
(55)
(45)
(16)
(17)
(12)
Adjusted free cash flow generated (used)1
(54)
212
(71)
34
84
Adjusted free cash flow generated (used)1 per common share
(in Canadian dollars)
($0.53)
$2.21
($0.70)
$0.33
$0.84
Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding
101,884,051
95,924,835
100,858,870
102,129,769
99,937,437
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.
The following table reconciles total debt1 and net debt1 with the ratio of net debt1 to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD1):
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
Long-term debt
1,450
1,830
1,949
Current portion of long-term debt
74
74
102
Bank loans and advances
1
7
12
Total debt1
1,525
1,911
2,063
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
174
151
384
Net debt1 as reported
1,351
1,760
1,679
Adjusted OIBD1 as reported on a last twelve months basis (including discontinued operations for the year ended
389
466
675
Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio1
3.5x
3.8x
2.5x
1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
Source:
Allan Hogg
Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
