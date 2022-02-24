Delinea Named Winner of Five Awards for Cybersecurity Excellence in February 2022 Company's product innovations, customer service initiatives, and industry experts recognized in prestigious award programs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced that the company has been named a multi-category Gold winner in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards , and a winner in the 18th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards . Delinea took home a total of five awards throughout February, honoring individual, product, and company achievements.

These prestigious award programs highlight cybersecurity and information technology vendors that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the industry. In the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Delinea's Secret Server was named a Gold Winner in the Cloud Privileged Access Management category, while the company's Server Suite solution was awarded Gold in the Identity and Access Management category. Secret Server was also recognized with a Silver Globee® Award in the Privileged Access Control, Security, and Management category of the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards.

"Strong privileged access and credential controls form a key component of protecting organizations against the sheer volume of attacks today, as they hold the keys to the modern enterprise," said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. "We are humbled to be recognized for the breadth and depth of our industry expertise and customer service initiatives across these award programs."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards also awarded Delinea's podcast, 401 Access Denied , a Gold award in the Best Cybersecurity Podcast category. Rising in popularity over the past 12 months, the podcast features host Joseph Carson , Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO at Delinea, discussing hot topics, current events and behind the scenes techniques on a bi-weekly basis with an array of special guests and industry experts. Carson himself was also named the Gold winner in the Cybersecurity Blogger of the Year category.

To learn more about the Delinea, please visit: delinea.com .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide, including over half of the Fortune 100. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

