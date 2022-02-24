Orexo's lead product ZUBSOLV® added to NY State Medicaid MAT Preferred Drug List

- ZUBSOLV® will be available to all patients with Medicaid insurance in NY state effective March 22, 2022

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), announced today information about improved market access position for ZUBSOLV® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablet (CIII) for opioid dependence. This news follows the publication of the new MAT formulary effective March 22, 2022, by the New York Department of Health.

ZUBSOLV® will be available to patients with Medicaid insurance in NY State as a preferred product without prior authorization equal to all other buprenorphine based treatment regimens. The improved formulary position in New York increases the overall unrestricted access to ZUBSOLV® in the public segment by 6 percentage points to 48 percent in the US. ZUBSOLV´s overall market access in the public segment has improved from 34 percent from the end of 2020 and Orexo continues to pursue opportunities to expand access for OUD patients. This increase in access builds upon the improvement in Kentucky last year and is a result of the continued focus to provide patients in the largest payer segment in the market, the public segment, access to ZUBSOLV®.

NY State is the second largest Medicaid payer of buprenorphine/naloxone products in the US with a gross sales value (before rebates) approaching USD 180 million. ZUBSOLV® had previously never been a preferred product without prior authorization for all NY State Medicaid patients. Historically, ZUBSOLV® volumes have been negligible in the Medicaid segment in NY State. However, the market share in the commercial segment in NY State is 7 percent and is a result of the broad access of ZUBSOLV® in this segment.

Since the launch of ZUBSOLV® in September 2013, Orexo has had a strong presence with sales representatives in NY State and following the improved market access, the plan is to expand the footprint in the state from April through re-allocation of resources.

Nikolaj Sorensen, CEO & President of Orexo AB, said: "Market access for ZUBSOLV® has been a cornerstone in the commercialization of the product in the US since launch in 2013. The public market and particular Medicaid has been the main growth segment in recent years and our market share for ZUBSOLV® has suffered due to less market access in this segment. With the improvement in Kentucky last summer and now NY State, we have made significant progress in making our lead product available to many more patients suffering from OUD. This will provide Orexo with new growth opportunities for ZUBSOLV® and further strengthen our possibilities to grow the business long term."

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00 E-mail: ir@orexo.com

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

The information was submitted for publication at 8.00 am CET on February 24, 2022.

