PANTHERx® Rare Selected by Aadi Bioscience to Distribute FYARRO™ (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) for advanced malignant perivascular epithelioid cell neoplasm (PEComa)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx Rare announces that it has been selected by Aadi Bioscience as the exclusive U.S. pharmacy distribution partner for new drug FYARRO™ (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound). FYARRO, an albumin-bound mTOR inhibitor administered as an injectable suspension, is the first FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of advanced malignant perivascular epithelioid cell neoplasm (PEComa), an ultra-rare sarcoma.

Advanced PEComa is a rare, aggressive subset of soft tissue sarcomas for which there are no other approved therapeutic options. PEComas are composed of histologically and immunohistochemically distinctive epithelioid cells and most commonly arise from visceral, retroperitoneal, and abdominopelvic sites.

"It is truly special when we are able to provide a new FDA-approved treatment option to a group of people who previously had none," said Rob Snyder, President of PANTHERx. "PANTHERx is proud to partner with Aadi Bioscience to distribute FYARRO, provide tailored patient support services, and foster hope in the PEComa community."

PANTHERx supports rare disease patients across the country, addressing the unique needs of every patient and assisting with their personal journeys. Communications and support services are tailored to the desires of each patient and the requirements of their life-changing medications. PANTHERx, with its culture of sincere care and dedication to innovation, continues to define rare pharmacy.

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is one of the largest and fastest growing rare pharmacies in the United States. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. Although the overall incidence of rare diseases is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an FDA-approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx was recently awarded Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) and earned the inaugural Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). PANTHERx is a four-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2021 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, licensed in all 50 states, and holds accreditations from URAC, NABP, and ACHC.

