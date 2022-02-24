Toyota to Provide bZ4X Customers with DC Fast Charger Access Through EVgo Customers to receive one year of unlimited complimentary and convenient charging at EVgo stations nationwide*

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the 2023 Toyota bZ4X battery electric SUV arrives at dealers later this year, it will come with more than just stylish looks and emissions-free utility. The all-new EV will also mark the start of a collaboration between Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) and EVgo to provide new bZ4X customers with on-the-go access to DC fast charging stations. EVgo's high-powered chargers provide EV drivers both flexibility and convenience to quickly charge at prime locations, such as frequently visited grocery stores, shopping centers, and central downtown areas, allowing drivers to travel and charge with minimal downtime and aligning with their break, shopping, eating, or errand time.

Toyota customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 Toyota bZ4X will get one year of unlimited complimentary charging at all EVgo-owned and operated public charging stations nationwide. (PRNewswire)

Customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 Toyota bZ4X will get one year of unlimited complimentary charging at all EVgo-owned and operated public charging stations nationwide. Customers will be able to use the Toyota App on their mobile device to sign up for this offer, locate EVgo stations and initiate complimentary charging for their new bZ4X.

"The arrival of our all-electric bZ4X marks an important step in our commitment towards electrifying 70% of our fleet by 2030. We want our bZ4X customers to enjoy a high-quality ownership experience that is as seamless and worry-free as possible," said Christopher Yang, Vice President, EV Charging Solutions, Toyota Motor North America. "Collaborating with EVgo, the nation's largest public fast charging network, will help provide bZ4X owners with access to a fast, reliable charge where and when they need it."

With more than 800 DC fast charging locations and thousands of Level 2 charging stations, EVgo's charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states. The EVgo network is powered by 100% renewable energy.

"EVgo is thrilled to collaborate with Toyota on bringing accessible and convenient fast charging to new EV drivers with the bZ4X," said Jonathan Levy, EVgo Chief Commercial Officer. "Toyota's scale and EVgo's track record of leadership in clean transportation will help make it easier for even more drivers to go electric."

When it goes on sale in the spring of 2022, the 2023 Toyota bZ4X will offer consumers a battery-electric option that combines Toyota's legendary reputation for quality and reliability with the performance and practicality they expect in a modern SUV.

"This is just the beginning of Toyota's next-generation battery electric vehicle products that will join our existing portfolio of electrified vehicle options and will drive our progress toward carbon neutrality," said Yang."

*Non-transferable; excludes commercial, fraudulent, abusive, and other unpermitted or unforeseen uses.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 in North America and has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. Toyota has more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, with electrified vehicles comprising more than a quarter of our 2021 North American sales.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit pressroom.toyota.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 310,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

Contacts:

Toyota

Aaron Fowles

469-292-1097

aaron.fowles@toyota.com

EVgo

For Media:

press@evgo.com



For Investors:

Ted Brooks, VP of Investor Relations

investors@evgo.com

310-954-2943

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America