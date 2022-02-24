WOW! Names Orange County, Florida as its Second Greenfield Market On the heels of announcing its first Greenfield market, WOW! adds Orlando's northern suburbs to its all IP fiber network expansion plans

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company is bringing its reliable, state-of-the-art all IP fiber network to residents and businesses in the northern suburbs of Orange County, Florida. WOW! plans to invest at least $40 million in Orange County, which is home to communities such as Maitland and Fairview Shores. Orange County marks the second new service area for WOW! as the company continues to add new markets to its footprint at a time when the demand for strong and reliable broadband providers continues to rise.

This latest expansion is part of the company's larger Greenfield initiative to build new markets non-adjacent to its existing network and bring its advanced fiber technology and award-winning customer service to customers across its growing footprint. WOW! already serves Pinellas County and Panama City in Florida and most recently announced Seminole County, Florida as its first Greenfield market expansion. The company plans to reach more than 40,000 homes passed in the northern Orlando suburbs upon completion of the project.

"Our Greenfield initiative is very important to the growth and success of WOW!, which makes this second service area announcement so exciting," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Orange County, which sits adjacent to Seminole County, was a clear choice for us to bring our broadband services and we are eager to deliver our exceptional multi-Gig fiber-to-the-home network to communities in both counties."

Once completed, customers in Seminole County and Orange County will benefit from WOW!'s innovative technology and product suite that provides the best in choice, reliability, speed and value. Customers will have access to multi-Gig HSD service, WOW!'s fastest broadband speed available, home and business WiFi solutions to support streaming, remote work and small business needs as well as WOW! tv+, its premier IP-based video service.

"I am elated to have WOW! coming to Seminole County to afford our residents a high-end product which without a doubt will be yet another quality-of-life benefit for the community," said Jay Zembower, Seminole County Commissioner. "On behalf of our business community and the residents that will reap these benefits, thank you!"

"As a company, we are committed to delivering the best in service to our customers and being able to bring that quality and care to even more communities is at the top of our list of priorities," said Kirk Zerkle, VP of market expansion at WOW!. "We can't wait to bring WOW!'s pleasantly surprising service to the residents and businesses of Seminole County and Orange County and provide them with the choice and reliability they deserve when it comes to staying connected."

WOW! continues to pursue expansion opportunities across the country and expects to announce additional markets later this year. For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

