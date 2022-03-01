Arbe Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, that ended December 31, 2021.

Key Company Highlights:

Arbe maintains significant product leadership, delivering the only radar on the market that enables free space mapping and truly safe Level 2.5 and Level 3, without relying on LiDAR

On track for production with full automotive qualification by the end of 2022

Arbe's Imaging Radar was selected by AutoX to enable their fully autonomous RoboTaxi fleet

On schedule with a pre-production project with a Top 5 global OEM, which is progressing towards selection in 2022

Selected by a Top 10 global OEM for an "Imaging Radar - based perception" project

BAIC Group announced that Arbe's technology will be installed on its mass-produced Level 2.5 / Level 3 models

Selected for a smart mobility project

Five Tier-1s are building production radars based on Arbe's chipset, including Valeo, Weifu, Hirain, and Qamcom and a leading radar player that has commenced design in Q4

30 customers bought Arbe's Imaging Radar samples

Arbe was advised that it is on the short list for 17 new projects for OEM, RoboTaxis, delivery robots, and autonomous trucks, on top of existing projects

Arbe appointed Thilo Koslowski , founder and former CEO of Porsche Digital, to its board of directors

Arbe believes that with current customers, Tier-1 partnerships, and with its strategic relationship with Global Foundries the company is on track to reach its $312 million revenue goal for 2025

"2021 was a milestone year for Arbe, as we became the first publicly traded automotive imaging radar company and demonstrated how our technological vision is becoming a reality," said Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer.

"During the year, we achieved our targets ahead of schedule, won major customers, established strategic relationships with global Tier-1s and made low volume sales to more than 30 customers. Arbe's Imaging Radar chipset offers the best performance in the industry, enabling free space mapping for safe Level 2.5 and Level 3 autonomy that relies solely on radar without the need for costly sensors such as LiDARs. Arbe maintains significant product leadership, and we believe that our technology today is superior to the performance projected for 2025 by our competitors. As we continue to engage with top tier car manufacturers and OEMs and establish a path to production, we see a growing consensus validating the critical role that imaging radar plays in the global automotive market. We believe that Arbe is well positioned to capture a significant share as this market adopts advanced technologies," concluded Kobi Marenko.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues for Q4 2021 were $0.5 million, an increase from $0.2 million in Q4 2020. Full year 2021 revenues were $2.2 million, an increase from $0.3 million in 2020. New orders for the full year 2021 were $4.0 million. Backlog as of December 31, 2021 is $2.3 million, expected to be recognized as revenues during 2022.

Gross margin for Q4 2021 was 37.7%, compared to 41.8% in Q4 2020. Gross margin for the full year of 2021 was 36.0%.

Operating expenses in Q4 2021 were $14.2 million, compared to $3.9 million in Q4 2020. Operating expenses for the full year of 2021 were $34.1 million, compared to $15.0 million in 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by Labor increase, additional investment in research and development toward production, share based compensation, foreign currency exchange rates impact and cost resulting from the additional legal, accounting, and general overhead resulting from Arbe's status as a public company.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $15.8 million, which included $1.9 million in financial expenses, compared to a net loss of $4.5 million in the same period of 2020. Net loss for the full year of 2021 was $58.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 of 2021, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation and for non-recurring items, yielded a loss of ($11.9) million, compared with a loss of ($3.7) million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 amounted to ($30.4) million, a decrease of 113% from ($14.2) million in 2020.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, Arbe had $100.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. Most of the cash consists of the $118 million in gross proceeds which Arbe netted from the business combination with Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. ("ITAC"), a SPAC, which was completed in October 2020. Total debt at December 31, 2021, was $4.9 million which we expect to pay by July 1, 2022.

Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year ending December 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenues to be in the range of $7 million to $11 million .

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of ( $34 million ) and ( $38 million ), primarily attributable to the increase in labor cost, most notably in R&D, foreign currency exchange rates impact and additional legal, accounting, and general overhead costs resulting from our status as a public company

About Arbe

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assisted systems today while paving the way to full autonomous driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for Level 2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of an estimated $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current Assets: (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents 100,811 2,857 Restricted cash 125 97 Short term bank deposits - 100 Trade Receivable 187 137 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 3,058 830 Total current assets 104,181 4,021





Non-Current Asset



Property and equipment, net 1,165 384 Total non-current assets 1,165 384





Total assets 105,346 4,405





Current liabilities:



Current maturities of long-term loan - 1,879 Short term loan 4,916 - Trade payables 2,005 1,209 Employees and payroll accruals 3,095 1,538 Deferred revenues 726 281 Accrued expenses and other payables 4,725 364 Total current liabilities 15,467 5,271





Long term liabilities



Long-term loan - 676 Convertible loan - 1,641 Warrant Liabilities 10,056 - Warrants to purchase Series B-1 preferred shares - 375 Warrants to purchase Series B-2 preferred shares - 1,159 Total long-term liabilities 10,056 3,851





REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES - 55,440





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY):



Ordinary Shares *) *) Additional paid-in capital 199,469 1,397 Accumulated Deficit (119,646) (61,554) Total shareholders' equity (deficiency) 79,823 (60,157)





Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred

shares and shareholders' equity (deficiency) 105,346 4,405

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





























3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Revenues

520

194

2,249

332 Cost of revenues

324

113

1,440

340 Gross Profit (Loss)

196

81

809

(8)

















Operating Expenses:















Research and development, net 11,580

3,279

28,564

12,794 Sales and marketing

677

311

1,814

1,063 General and administrative

1,916

301

3,709

1,093 Total operating expenses

14,173

3,891

34,087

14,950

















Operating loss

(13,977)

(3,810)

(33,278)

(14,958)

















Financial expenses, net

1,870

694

24,814

667

















Net loss

(15,847)

(4,504)

(58,092)

(15,625)

















Basic and diluted net loss per

share attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders

(0.27)

(0.49)

(2.64)

(1.70)

















Weighted-average number of

shares used in computing basic

and diluted net loss per share

attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders*

58,632,414

9,272,428

22,027,292

9,205,169



































* The number of ordinary shares retroactively reflects the 46.25783-for-one stock split of the ordinary shares which was effective on October 7, 2021.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

























12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Net Loss

(58,092)

(15,625)













Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation

342

228

Stock-based compensation

2,211

439

Warrants to service providers

115

52

Revaluation of warrants and accretion

6,599

1,106

Revaluation of convertible loan

17,866

-













Change in operating assets and liabilities:









Decrease (increase) in trade receivable

(50)

(137)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables

(2,228)

(371)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

458

(1,063)

Increase in employees and payroll accruals

1,557

367

Increase in deferred revenue

445

75

Increase in accrued expenses and other payables

4,361

(356)













Net cash used in operating activities

(26,416)

(15,285)













Cash flows from investing activities:









Change in bank deposits

100

9,860

Purchase of property and equipment

(784)

(156)













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(684)

9,704













Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayment of long-term loan

(2,639)

(1,585)

Proceeds from short term loan

4,715

-

Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred shares and warrants for the purchase of Series B-2 redeemable convertible preferred shares, net

-

1,190

Proceeds from recapitalization and pipe offering, net of issuance cost

98,587

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

12,859

256

Proceeds from exercise of options

223

30

Proceeds from convertible loan

11,337

1,641













Net cash provided by financing activities

125,082

1,532













Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

97,982

(4,049)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year

2,954

7,003













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year

100,936

2,954



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





































3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(15,847)

(4,504)

(58,092)

(15,625)





















Add:

















Stock-based compensation

1,723

149

2,211

439

Warrants to service providers

59

9

115

52

Revaluation of warrants and accretion

1,861

838

6,599

1,106

Revaluation of convertible loan

-

-

17,866

-

Non-recurring initial public offering expenses

234

-

234

-





















Non-GAAP net loss

(11,971)

(3,508)

(31,067)

(14,028)





















Basic and diluted Non-GAAP net loss per share

attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

(0.20)

(0.38)

(1.41)

(1.52)





















Weighted-average number of shares used in

computing basic and diluted Non-GAAP net loss

per share attributable to Ordinary Shareholders*

58,632,414

9,272,428

22,027,292

9,205,169





















* The number of ordinary shares retroactively reflects the 46.25783-for-one stock split of the ordinary shares which was effective on October 7, 2021.





















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO AJUSTED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands)









































3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(15,847)

(4,504)

(58,092)

(15,625)





















Add:

















Financial expenses, net

1,870

694

24,814

667

Depreciation & Amortization

96

(27)

342

228

Stock-based compensation

1,723

149

2,211

439

Warrants to service providers

59

9

115

52

Non-recurring initial public offering expenses

234

-

234

-





















Adjusted EBITDA

(11,865)

(3,679)

(30,376)

(14,239)



