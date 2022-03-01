Funding to Cell and Gene Therapies Exceeded 70 Billion Last Year: Kalorama Report

ARLINGTON, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total funding from all sources for cell and gene therapy totaled $70.8 billion last year, according to a compilation of deals performed by Kalorama Information as part of its recent report. The growth in money being injected into cell and gene therapy companies continues to grow in 2022, according to the firm's report: Cell and Gene Therapy Deals: Financings, Partnering, M&A, Technology Transfers, IPOs, and Other Developments. The market research publisher, a part of Science and Medicine Group, totaled hundreds of deals that have been tracked in its newsletter, Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook. The report is a compendium of deal made in the last year and first month of this year.

(PRNewsfoto/Kalorama Information) (PRNewswire)

When analyzed by type of financing deal, mergers and acquisitions dominated the funding. Kalorama breaks out all deals by type (M&A, IPO and SPACs, VC and private, strategic investments and others).

A lot of attention is being given to the areas related to cell and gene therapy (CGT) recently. While the concepts of gene therapy and cell therapy have been investigated for decades, there were major challenges in the early years. Through incremental progress, and the gradual introduction of enabling tools such as CRISPR and next-generation sequencing (NGS), cell and gene therapy has emerged into a highly active area. There are now many approved therapies with proven track records. As the tools have lowered the barriers to entry for the industry, over a thousand companies have been created or become involved. In concert with the technologies progressing and the proven benefits, CGT-related companies have received growing amounts of funding—and it appears likely that the trend will continue.

Growth in investment continues. For the one month of January 2022, Kalorama said there was a total of $7.1 billion in disclosed funding, putting the quarter and year on track to potentially see another increase.

In addition, the report tracks the hundreds of deals of many types have occurred - technology/research/strategic collaboration; licensing; manufacturing, supply chain; outreach, philanthropy, education; distribution, co-marketing; spinout, restructure; conclude/terminate deal; joint venture; and settlements of litigation.

Kalorama Information's report can be found at: https://kaloramainformation.com/product/cell-and-gene-therapy-deals-analysis/

