Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority Encourages Art and Culture Enthusiasts to Discover Five Hidden Experiences Meant to Inspire Travelers will find a collection of artistic expressions in a number of inconspicuous locations on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority has identified five hidden locations for art and culture enthusiasts to find and experience on Miami Beach's stretch of seven miles. From hotel lobbies to hidden culinary speakeasies, visitors are invited to embark on a journey of discovery that showcases the diversity, energy and beauty of one of the world's most travel-worthy destinations. The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority encourages exploration that will lead visitors on an "off the beaten path" itinerary meant to intrigue and inspire during their time on Miami Beach.

Miami Beach visitors can step off the sand and into Artechouse's Renewal 2121 exhibition, a hidden world imagined 100 years in the future where guests are invited to traverse through a cyberpunk cityscape, interactive market, bustling alleyways and more to find nature blooming in unexpected places amidst an industrial future. (PRNewswire)

"Artistic expression can be found in a variety of locations on Miami Beach, with a number of works and activations tucked away in unassuming areas, inviting visitors to break from the ordinary and explore art and culture in all of its interpretations," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Whether traveling as a couple, with a group or on a solo journey, visitors will find delight as they discover new, camera-worthy experiences in unexpected places."

Travelers ready to discover hidden gems on Miami Beach can take note of the following experiences:

The Gabriel South Beach: Enter the iconic Ocean Drive property and head to the rooftop where an inviting mural by Copenhagen-raised artist and philanthropist, Mikael B, exudes the energy of Miami Beach for guests to enjoy and interpret. He has worked with iconic brands including Mercedes, Google, Nike and The Black Eyed Peas. On the way to the elevators, be sure to look up for a unique view of the glass-bottom pool that sometimes even features aquatic mermaid performances.

The Betsy Orb: Function meets form at this Miami Beach landmark serving as a bridge between two connecting buildings over an alleyway between Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive. Whether day or night, The Orb exudes a mysterious aura as it hovers between the two buildings and over foot traffic below. Journey inside the actual Orb and find "The Art of the Orb," a photographic installation of eight unique perspectives captured by Robin Hill, a Miami and New York-based photographer from Nottingham, England who straddles the boundaries between architecture, design and fine art through his camera lens.

Nossa Omakase – Food is hidden art at this 14-seat, omakase located at 1600 Collins Ave. Find the door, give the password and enter into a bespoke speakeasy with a twist. Think a reservation-only, 16-to-18-course evening in a clandestine location led by Japanese-Brazilian executive chef, Max Kamakura . Smoke, fire and a tableside performance culminate into the delivery of an interactive and artistic dining experience. – Food is hidden art at this 14-seat, omakase located at 1600 Collins Ave. Find the door, give the password and enter into a bespoke speakeasy with a twist. Think a reservation-only, 16-to-18-course evening in a clandestine location led by Japanese-Brazilian executive chef,. Smoke, fire and a tableside performance culminate into the delivery of an interactive and artistic dining experience.

Renewal 2121 Artechouse – Step off the sand and into a hidden world imagined 100 years in the future where visitors are invited to traverse through a cyberpunk cityscape, interactive market, bustling alleyways and more to find nature blooming in unexpected places amidst an industrial future. Renewal 2121 was created in collaboration with multidisciplinary artists from around the world including visual design by Yuya Takeda , mural work by Dragon76, scenery from Design Foundry and music by Mario Hammer and the Lonely Robot. – Step off the sand and into a hidden world imagined 100 years in the future where visitors are invited to traverse through a cyberpunk cityscape, interactive market, bustling alleyways and more to find nature blooming in unexpected places amidst an industrial future. Renewal 2121 was created in collaboration with multidisciplinary artists from around the world including visual design by, mural work by Dragon76, scenery from Design Foundry and music byand the Lonely Robot.

Scull Sisters at Puerto Sagua – Authentic Cuban comfort food meets the eccentric artistry of the Scull Sisters and a whimsical, three-dimensional painting that takes diners from the streets of South Beach to Old Havana. Born in Cuba in the 1930's, the sisters are known for their paintings and sculptures of Old Havana and Florida , using paper mâché, wire and acrylic paint. A copy of their scrapbook is in the Archives of American Art and the Smithsonian. – Authentic Cuban comfort food meets the eccentric artistry of the Scull Sisters and a whimsical, three-dimensional painting that takes diners from the streets of South Beach to Old Havana. Born inin the 1930's, the sisters are known for their paintings and sculptures of Old Havana and, using paper mâché, wire and acrylic paint. A copy of their scrapbook is in the Archives of American Art and the Smithsonian.

"Miami Beach is a recognized playground for artists and creators. Those visiting can find themselves amongst works in the most unlikely of places as they explore the many wonders of our city," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "We invite travelers to share their experience and journey to uncover hidden works on Miami Beach with us on Facebook and Instagram @experiencemiamibeach."

Future visitors can download the award-winning Experience Miami Beach App for free to access a collection of curated tours and recommendations on how to best experience Miami Beach http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/

