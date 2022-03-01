Local Listings
Saga Pure ASA: Ex. dividend NOK 0.10 today

Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

OSLO, Norway, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Saga Pure ASA concerning, inter alia, the stock exchange notice regarding the Board of Directors' resolution to distribute a cash dividend of NOK 0.10 per share and the key information notice regarding such cash dividend, both dated 16 February 2022.

The ex-date for the cash dividend is today, 28 February 2022, as set out below.

Issuer: Saga Pure ASA

Dividend per share: NOK 0.10

Last day inclusive: 25 February 2022

Ex. date: 28 February 2022

Record Date: 1 March 2022

Payment Date: On or about 7 March 2022

Date of resolution: 15 February 2022

Media Contact:

Espen Lundaas, CFO, +47 924 31 417, espen@ferncliff.no

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

