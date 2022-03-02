GOL Announces Its 4Q21 Earnings Schedule

SÃO PAULO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GLAI"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces its 4Q21 earnings schedule.

4Q21 Earnings

March 11, 2022 (after trading hours)

The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir. Simultaneously, videos will be made available with the results' presentation, financial review and the answers to some questions previously received, in order to reserve more time for Q&A in the conference calls.

Quiet Period

In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, GOL will begin its quiet period on March 2 , and will end immediately after the earnings call on March 14 .

Conference calls

English Portuguese March 14, 2022 March 14, 2022 11:00 a.m. (US EDT) 12:30 p.m. (US EDT) 12:00 p.m. (Brasília time) 01:30 p.m. (Brasília time) Phone: +1 (412) 317-6382 Phone: +55 (11) 4090-1621 Code: GOL Code: GOL Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088 Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012 Replay code: 5984889 Replay code: 2000720# Webcast: click here Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.voegol.com.br/ir. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has an alliance with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

