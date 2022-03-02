Gradient Ventures Leads $5.5M Investment in SaaS Design System Platform Knapsack

PORTLAND, Ore., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knapsack, the SaaS design system platform, raised $5.5M funding led by Gradient Ventures . This round also included Parade Ventures , Crosslink Capital , Founder Collective , and Slack Fund .

"Design systems play a central role in democratizing the way we create and contribute to the apps and websites that make up digital ecosystems," said Chris Strahl, CEO and Co-Founder of Knapsack. "Knapsack provides the infrastructure organizations need to realize both efficiency and quality gains made possible by building with reusable UI patterns."

The funding will be used to hire world-class talent, accelerate the development of new products and features, and scale awareness and usage of Knapsack to new audiences.

"The pandemic threw digital products to the forefront of our lives. From healthcare to workplace collaboration, we depend on digital products daily. Yet, how we build these experiences remains incredibly outdated," said Wen-Wen Lam, Partner at Gradient Ventures. "By making code more accessible to non-technical disciplines, Knapsack empowers everyone to build digital products."

Design systems continue to be a priority for companies' that prioritize the digital experiences they provide to their customers. In a recent report, Forrester found 65% of companies are already using design systems, and believes that number will continue to increase as more businesses become aware of the efficiency, quality, and innovation benefits design systems deliver.

With an effective design system in place, designers and developers significantly reduce time spent on mundane work and focus the majority of their time on the quality and innovation that impacts a companies' market share and bottomline.

About Knapsack

Knapsack unites design, code, and content in a central source of truth for your entire product team. Their revolutionary design system platform was built to support collaboration between design and engineering partners, and to help teams build better products. Knapsack was founded in Portland, Oregon but is a remote company. For more information, visit www.knapsack.cloud .

About Gradient Ventures

Gradient Ventures helps founders build transformational companies by investing in and connecting early-stage startups with resources, innovation, and technical leadership. Backed by Google, the fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, using the latest best practices in recruiting, marketing, design, and engineering so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com .

