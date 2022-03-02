International Agreements Allow Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® to Expand Business in Mexico and Canada

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) recently formed partnerships with real estate associations in Canada and Mexico to pioneer innovative business opportunities beyond the U.S. border. With over $50 billion in home sales made to foreign buyers in the past year, SDAR is helping members seize a share of this market by making it easier to connect with international clients buying property in San Diego.

"REALTORS® embody what it means to be a good neighbor and we are excited to extend that philosophy to our professional partners in Canada and Mexico," said SDAR President Chris Anderson. "These connections will help our members stay at the forefront of San Diego's real estate industry and generate new business abroad."

SDAR continues to add more services and benefits for its growing membership to provide all the resources they need to be successful. The newly formed international partnerships are part of SDAR's larger effort to expand business opportunities for its members. SDAR recently signed reciprocity agreements with Canada's national real estate association and local associations in Vancouver and Baja California to work collaboratively with prospective clients, share housing data, and uphold the highest standards of practice.

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBVG), and the State Council of Real Estate Professionals of Baja California (CEPIBC) will partner with SDAR to create new opportunities for REALTORS® to connect with foreign buyers looking to purchase real estate in San Diego, as well as earn commissions from referring local buyers to properties outside of the United States.

"We recognize that we are one integrated region, with many purchases of San Diego properties by Mexican buyers and vice versa," said CEPIBC President Lilia Ruth Sastré Ibarra. "Our arrangement will help REALTORS® conduct cross-border business more efficiently and in the continuous search to professionalize the sector, we look forward to joining efforts in terms of training, market updates, and sharing best practices."

As international home sales rebound toward pre-pandemic levels, buyers in Canada and Mexico are making investment in the San Diego region. In 2021, Canada emerged as the top country of origin among international home buyers in the U.S., accounting for eight percent of foreign purchases, while Mexico came in second with seven percent. Conversely, Mexico and Canada were also the top countries of interest among U.S. clients seeking to purchase property aboard. The steady return of international travel and economic recovery set up the potential for agents and brokers to grow their client base and referral business by connecting buyers and sellers on both sides of the border.

"As Chair of the Board of Directors for the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, I am absolutely delighted to have signed a reciprocity agreement with the San Diego Association of REALTORS® -- the very first such agreement we have ever executed," said Taylor Biggar, Chair of REBVG. "We look forward to many years of mutually beneficial collaboration between our associations, all designed to benefit our respective members."

In addition to these partnerships in North America, SDAR has signed similar agreements with real estate associations in Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, India, Japan, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, South Korea, and Singapore – with several more countries to be announced soon.

For more information, contact SDAR at (858) 715-8000 or visit.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

