InventHelp Inventor Develops Handy Holder (DKC-121)

PITTSBURGH , March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While painting as part of my job, I would have to search for a location to place the paint brush," said an inventor from Akron, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a readily accessible location to house the brush when taking a break."

He developed the PAINT BRUSH HOLDER which provides an efficient means to keep used brushes readily accessible and in the same location. This invention eliminates messy conditions and resultant cleanup to save valuable time and money. Additionally, it attaches to any paint can and easily transports.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

