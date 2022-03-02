Tosca Awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for Sustainability, Achieved by Only the Top Five Percent of Applicants

Tosca Awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for Sustainability, Achieved by Only the Top Five Percent of Applicants

ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosca, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions and pooling, has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for its sustainability initiatives in the EU. This award places Tosca in the top 5% of businesses rated by EcoVadis.

While the honor of EcoVadis Gold shows Tosca's unwavering commitment to protecting the environment, the award also takes into account Tosca’s ethical and social responsibility performance. (PRNewswire)

Tosca has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for its sustainability initiatives in the EU.

Tosca reached an overall score of 72 out of 100 in this assessment, placing the company in the 97th percentile of all applicants. Not only does this milestone show Tosca's unwavering commitment to protecting the environment, but the award takes into account Tosca's ethical and social responsibility performance. The ranking is based on four key areas: Environment, Ethics, Human and Labor Rights, and Sustainable Procurement. In order to gain the distinction of EcoVadis Gold, Tosca scored over 70/100 on all four of the key areas.

Karin Witton, PhD, Global Sustainability Director at Tosca, is excited, but not surprised, to see Tosca reach one of the highest honors within the EcoVadis ranking system. "Sustainability is at the heart of what we do at Tosca. Not only do we promote inherently sustainable services and products, but we have built a sustainability-minded culture that impacts the daily decisions of the Tosca team as a whole."

This remarkable achievement is part of several initiatives planned this year to highlight Tosca's focus on sustainability. Later this year Tosca's first sustainability report will be published, sharing the organization's initiatives and goals.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 160+ countries.

About Tosca

Tosca (www.toscaltd.com) is a global leader in reusable packaging solutions and pooling for supply chains. Our unique end-to-end pooling capabilities offer growers, suppliers, and retailers a smarter and more sustainable way to move their products from source to shelf. With reusable containers and pallets that preserve product quality and reduce shrink and labor cost, we help these customers build higher performing supply chains.

Tosca's recent acquisition of Polymer Logistics and Contraload now creates one stronger partner with expanded global reach and a more robust product portfolio of reusable assets including crates, pallets, bulk containers, dollies and more, capable of serving the entire supply chain.

Contact:

Laura Hardeman

toscamarketing@toscaltd.com



Tosca has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for its sustainability initiatives in the EU. This award places Tosca in the top 5% of businesses rated by EcoVadis. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tosca