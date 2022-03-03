Alithya targets broader cloud-based projects as an Amazon Web Services 'Advanced Partner'

New certification enhances Alithya's position in the cloud infrastructure market

MONTREAL, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is proud to announce its new status as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner, a certification achieved in compliance with the AWS Partner Network program.

Elevation from Select to Advanced Partner Tier

As a Select Partner since 2019, Alithya has since proven the strength of its technical competencies, as well as the depth of its market penetration potential, in meeting AWS requirements for elevation to Advanced Tier Services Partner status. With access to the full spectrum of AWS cloud-based services and solutions, Alithya's certification opens the door to a broader cloud consulting and solutions implementation offering moving forward.

Quote by Michel Lacasse, Senior Vice President, Sales at Alithya:

"Cloud migration services are in high demand for all of our clients, across all sectors and geographies, and this advanced partnership is a testament to the confidence that AWS has placed in us in recognition of Alithya's experience, expertise, and market potential. AWS continues to innovate in the rapidly expanding cloud space, and our ability to offer high-level AWS solutions to our customers fits perfectly into our service offerings."

Quote by Rosie Seth, Senior Leader, Partner Development, AWS Canada:

"We are excited to see Alithya achieve Advanced tier status. This progression is a testament to the efforts Alithya has put into building a dedicated AWS practice and engaging deeper with the AWS team, especially in Canada. This achievement positions Alithya to answer market needs and we look forward to helping our mutual customers adopt the AWS Cloud in 2022."

Bringing together a team of experienced cloud experts

Alithya has implemented an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence that is a key feature of its cloud and infrastructure client offering. Today, more than 90% of Fortune 500 businesses run on the cloud for unparalleled productivity and visibility. To ensure optimal results, Alithya's clients now have access to best-in-class technology infrastructure advisors that have a strong grasp of the planning, architecture, change management, coordination and implementation stages of cloud technology infrastructure roll-out and migration.

According to Synergy Research Group, AWS has positioned itself as a major force in the global cloud services space, with 33% of the world market.1 By achieving the Advanced accreditation with such an important cloud player, Alithya is boosting the range of solutions that it can tailor to the specific project needs of its clients.

Timely traction in the Canadian market and beyond

AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status also provides Alithya with a competitive edge in the Canadian market. In 2020, Alithya was awarded a Quebec Government qualification that allows the company to serve as a trusted advisor to the multitude of public organizations throughout the province, and the company has since developed a track record of successful projects with government agencies and other public sector clients. With recent news announcing a Quebec Government mandate to migrate all of its departments to the cloud in the next three years, Alithya's advanced AWS Partner expertise positions the company as a partner of choice for this important initiative.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,600 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

1 Synergy Research Group. October 2021. Cloud Infrastructure Services Market.

