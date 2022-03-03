Athena Bioscience Announces Launch of Nexiclon™ XR, the Only Once-Daily Clonidine Extended-Release Tablets for Treatment of Hypertension

ATHENS, Ga., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Bioscience, LLC announced plans for the commercial launch of Nexiclon XR, the only once-daily clonidine extended-release tablets indicated for treatment of hypertension.1 Athena acquired exclusive rights to commercialize the product from Tris Pharma, Inc. in February 2021. The launch is set for April 2022 in all 50 U.S. states.

On average, only 50% of adults adhere to chronic disease medications2, and in the case of high blood pressure (BP), lower levels of adherence are associated with worse BP control and adverse outcomes, including stroke, myocardial infarction, heart failure, and death.3-5 Nexiclon XR provides the same antihypertensive clinical benefits of immediate-release clonidine in a convenient, once-daily tablet.6

"We believe the convenience of a once-daily tablet can contribute to increased patient adherence to medication regimens," said Jeff Bryant, Athena's CEO. "Better compliance should provide improved therapeutic outcomes for those suffering from hypertension."

"The launch of Nexiclon XR demonstrates Tris' continued success bringing differentiated technology-based medications to market," said Tris CEO Ketan Mehta. "Given their proven track record, we are delighted that Athena is our partner, launching this important cardiovascular product." Nexiclon is based on Tris's LiquiXR® drug delivery technology, which has led to the development of multiple first-in-category products.

About Athena Bioscience

Athena Bioscience, LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to enhance medical options for both healthcare professionals and patients through innovative solutions to unmet challenges. The company endeavors to address unmet needs by optimizing the usefulness of proven pharmaceutical therapies and delivering quality of life improvement to patients. For additional information about Athena Bioscience, LLC, please contact the company at 833-284-3622, or visit athenabioscience.com.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based fully integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its innovative LiquiXR technology platform to develop its portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid medications as well as a robust pipeline which spans multiple therapeutic categories, and its technology has formed the basis for numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. Within the United States, Tris promotes its portfolio of ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com) using its pediatric and psychiatry-focused sales force. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com and www.trismedical.com.

