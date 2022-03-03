Ajinomoto's First-Annual Global SALTS Survey Unveils the Truth about Consumers Attitudes Toward Sodium and Reveals Consumers Want Others to Solve the Issue for Them.

CONSUMERS GLOBALLY DEFLECT RESPONSIBILITY OF SODIUM INTAKE Ajinomoto's First-Annual Global SALTS Survey Unveils the Truth about Consumers Attitudes Toward Sodium and Reveals Consumers Want Others to Solve the Issue for Them.

ITASCA, Ill., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers believe high sodium intake is everyone else's problem but their own, according to a new global SALTS (Sodium Alternatives and Long-Term Solution) Survey released by the Ajinomoto Group, a company dedicated to solving global nutrition issues by continuing to communicate their unique efforts to reduce salt intake. The SALTS Survey was conducted across seven global markets in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific to understand consumers' attitudes towards sodium and identify opportunities to develop partnerships and tools to reduce sodium consumption overall.

The survey found the large majority of consumers recognize various health benefits associated with reducing their sodium intake – from health maintenance to illness prevention to increased longevity. Despite this recognition, they do not see sodium intake as a concern that impacts them personally, underscoring the need for manufacturers and retailers to proactively address this public health issue.

Sixty-four percent of consumers know that eating too much sodium is bad for their health, yet only thirty-seven percent pay attention to how much sodium they consume.

The conundrum reveals itself. Consumers indicate that they would prefer their grocery store not sell high-sodium foods. In theory, this makes sense--If something is not available, behavior change is inevitable. However, in reality, consumers would not be happy if high-sodium foods were removed from store shelves. The survey indicated that the majority of consumers prioritize taste above all else when deciding what to eat and currently believe low-sodium foods are bland and tasteless.

"Successfully driving sodium reduction will require cooperation across food and beverage companies, national governments, and health professionals, with the ultimate goal to encourage diets that are nutritious, taste great and meet sodium targets," said Tia Rains, PhD, VP Customer Engagement & Strategic Development at Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.

There are solutions. The Ajinomoto Group is making lower-sodium foods that taste good and can be a model for other global food companies. "There is an opportunity here," says Rains, "If companies make nutritious food taste delicious at a good price point, consumers will buy them, and then companies will make more of these healthier options leading to improved diets and ultimately, a benefit towards public health."

Additional highlights from Ajinomoto SALTS Survey include*:

Globally, 55% of consumers agree that low-sodium food is tasteless.

83% of consumers prioritize taste over all else when deciding what to eat

68% of consumers wish healthier food options were more affordable.

Today, less than half consider the amount of sodium in the food when deciding what to eat.

Methodology

Ajinomoto's survey was conducted by Edelman DxI between August 31st and September 22nd, 2021. For this research, 7,090 interviews were fielded via an online survey among a nationally representative sample in seven countries – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brazil. In addition to obtaining a demographically representative sample, in each country half of the sample was designed to be above the country's median income and half of the sample was designed to be below the country's median income.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. The margin of error is calculated to be +/- 1.2% for all figures reported on the global level, and +/- 3.1% for all country level data.

About Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. is part of the Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a global leader in the research, development, manufacture and sale of amino acid-based products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, health and beauty industries, as well as food ingredients. Our international research & development team brings the highest-quality solutions to manufacturers and consumers in North America. The company opened its first American office in New York in 1917 and has since grown and expanded its presence, establishing offices and production facilities in North Carolina, Iowa and Illinois. Together, we harness the power of amino acids and help our customers by collaborating as partners to improve food products without sacrificing taste, texture, or quality. From field to farm to table, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition focus on quality, sustainability, and personalization — bringing the joy of eating and living well full circle. For additional information on Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., please visit http://www.ajihealthandnutrition.com.

