Delinea Wins NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for Excellence in Customer Service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced that it has earned the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) for achieving excellence in customer service in 2021 in the area of Support Services. This marks the fourth consecutive year a Delinea company has qualified for this honor, demonstrating ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by offering exemplary service to customers and continuously exceeding expectations.

Delinea Logo (PRNewswire)

The process of determining NFSB recipients begins each calendar year where customer satisfaction processes and ratings are reviewed and evaluated in categories such as technical support, field service, account management, professional services, customer training, depot repair, customer service/support, and others. In 2021, more than 5,000 companies were invited to participate in diverse industry segments worldwide.

To qualify for this high recognition, a company must achieve a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0 rating in any of the approved categories. Delinea received an overall transaction survey for customer support satisfaction ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating of 4.8.

"Our team is thrilled to earn the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award recognition for our excellence in customer service," said Anthony Daubenmerkl, Vice President International & OEM Support at Delinea. "The recognition from CRMI underscores and validates our commitment to delivering unmatched, 24/7 support to all our customers around the world."

Delinea's customer service strategy looks at customer satisfaction and success as a business requirement, not just a goal or metric. Over the next 12 months, the company will continue to expand and enhance its customer focused model under its new brand identity, promoting worldwide customer success.

For more information about Delinea, visit delinea.com.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide, including over half of the Fortune 100. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ and Centrify® are trademarks of Delinea Inc. Thycotic® is a registered trademark of Thycotic Software, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

brad.shewmake@delinea.com

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

delinea@luminapr.com

+1-408-963-6418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delinea