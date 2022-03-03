Fitglow Beauty Launches New Ceramide Toner; Partners With Save The Manatee Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie beauty cult favorite brand, Fitglow Beauty continues to expand its eco-conscious beauty mission of "effortless beauty built for a sustainable future" with its new Sea Ceramide Toning Mist.

Fitglow Beauty launches new Sea Ceramide Toning Mist; partners with Save The Manatee Foundation to donate $1 per every bottle sold. (PRNewswire)

Fitglow Beauty will donate $1 per every Sea Ceramide Toning Mist sold to Save The Manatee Foundation.

The Brand's original Sea Toning Mist sold out in the spring of 2021 and quickly amassed a wait list of 5,000+ customers awaiting its return. The fan-favorite toner acquired both a formula and packaging update. The new and improved herb-dense skin mist is supercharged with extra calming Ceramides plus Hyaluronic Acid to replenish, rehydrate and restore skin. The skin-quenching toner is now available in a 100% recycled aluminum bottle. Forever recyclable aluminum packaging will help reuse, recycle and reduce packaging waste for an environmentally responsible beauty experience.

The new Ceramide-rich toner formula profile includes:

Seaweed Infusion: a calming moisture protective blend that balances, hydrates and tones.

Ceramide + Lipid Complex: a multi-molecular sized complex formulated to release, restore and replenish moisture.

Green Carrot Stem Cells: highly-available Beta Carotene reduces stress, calms and minimizes look of redness.

Hyaluronic Acid: Helps retain moisture and reduces visibility of fine lines and wrinkles.

In partnerships with Save The Manatee Non-Profit Organization, Fitglow Beauty will donate $1 per every Sea Ceramide Toning Mist sold to help protect manatees and their aquatic habitats for future generations.

The new Sea Ceramide Toning Mist is now available both direct to consumer at www.fitglowbeauty.com and across the Brand's key retailers in North America and Australia.

ABOUT FITGLOW BEAUTY

Founded in 2015, Fitglow Beauty is a leading force in the natural skincare and makeup sector with science-backed and dermatologist-tested formulas that feed skin gentle and compatible ingredients in impactful doses to restore skin youth functions and help it thrive. The Brand's skincare and skin-nourishing, targeted treatment makeup is made from ethically-sourced, plant-based ingredients that are free of heavy oils, silicones and waxes.Cruelty-free, silicone-free, plant-based and effective natural ingredients. Certified clean by Think Dirty. For more information, please visit www.fitglowbeauty.com. Follow along on social channels: Instagram: @fitglowbeauty; Tiktok: @fitglowbeauty_; Facebook: @fitglowbeauty; YouTube: @fitglowbeauty; Linkedin: @fitglowbeauty.

(PRNewsfoto/Fitglow Beauty) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fitglow Beauty