Gibbs & Cox Awarded Contract by U.S. Navy for Surface Combatant Ship Design Engineering

RESTON, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbs & Cox, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos has been awarded a contract to provide Surface Combatant Ship Design Engineering Services in support of Future Surface Combatant Programs by the U.S. Navy. The award has a potential value of $318,742,913 with performance through 2027, if all options are exercised.

The Gibbs & Cox team will provide services supporting future surface combatants design, with initial focus on the Program Executive Office Ship's DDG(X) Program Office (PMS 460) industry engagement, DDG(X) design development, and technology integration efforts.

"As a key member of the original DDG 51 class design team, we are proud to continue our legacy of support to this cornerstone of the U.S. Navy's capability," said Gibbs & Cox chief operating officer Ray Sheldon.

About Gibbs & Cox

Gibbs & Cox, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, is an industry leading naval architecture and marine engineering firm headquartered in Arlington, VA. Since our founding in 1929, 24 classes of combatants and nearly 7,000 vessels have been built to Gibbs & Cox designs. We proudly support military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Our passion is solving our customers' 21st century maritime challenges with quality and integrity.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

