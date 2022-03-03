ServiceTitan Expands its All-In-One Platform with New Construction Capabilities, Empowering Tradespeople to Grow Their Subcontractor Business <span class="legendSpanClass">Cloud and Technology Veteran Sendur Sellakumar Joins ServiceTitan as SVP of Commercial and Construction; Extending Power of ServiceTitan's Platform to Critical New Markets</span>

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , a leading cloud-based software platform built to power the trades, today unveiled a new suite of powerful capabilities purpose-built for trades businesses who work in the construction market. With these new services, trades-focused subcontractors can manage their full lifecycle and seamlessly integrate construction projects, empowering them to increase revenue, streamline operations, and ultimately provide an elevated level of service for their construction customers. This launch follows significant investments the company has recently made in the landscaping and pest control industries, ultimately empowering more tradespeople in both residential and commercial sectors to address a broader customer base and grow their businesses.

Sendur Sellakumar (PRNewswire)

ServiceTitan's expansion into construction-focused capabilities will be led by Sendur Sellakumar , who joins ServiceTitan as the company's first-ever SVP of Commercial and Construction. He brings nearly 25 years of experience in technology and investment banking, most recently serving as Splunk's Chief Cloud Officer. During his tenure at Splunk, Sellakumar ran the company's cloud business and grew it to over $1 billion in ARR with thousands of enterprise customers. Prior to Splunk, Sellakumar was an investment banker with Morgan Stanley covering the software sector, and has led engineering efforts at several enterprise technology companies.

"Tradespeople work tirelessly to deliver essential services, yet they are still feeling the burden of having to manage a mishmash of point tools at the expense of their business. They could benefit significantly from the digital transformation ServiceTitan has enabled for thousands of businesses," said Sellakumar. "With the launch of these new capabilities for construction-focused tradespeople, we aim to deliver a superior subcontractor experience that enables our customers to capture additional revenue streams and address additional segments of the trades market. I'm excited to leverage my deep expertise in building and scaling technology platforms to help expand ServiceTitan to new markets and ultimately, empower the entire skilled trades ecosystem."

An Expanded Platform for Construction, Service and Replacement

ServiceTitan's expansion into construction addresses critical pain points for trades businesses that provide both construction services, and also perform service and replacement jobs. Previously, these businesses were forced to navigate disconnected systems, making important tasks like scheduling, dispatching, and accounting time-consuming and cumbersome.

ServiceTitan's new construction capabilities allow trades businesses to:

Save time with all-in-one software. Easily capture, manage, and track job costs, job progress, labor, and materials all in one place.

Drive higher profit margins on every job. Keep costs in check and manage resources effectively with job tracking that provides real-time visibility into all jobs.

Simplify the billing and payment processes. Review, approve, and pay invoices with ease by generating payment applications that bill progressively for work completed throughout a construction project — all in ServiceTitan, and all while following American Institute of Architecture (AIA) guidelines, the industry standard used by contractors for progress billing.

Increase sales and win rates. Bridge the gap between departments to more efficiently manage all opportunities to better set up contracting businesses for success.

"Our company used to track everything in Excel for our business. As we continued to grow, we needed a better way to track jobs, increase efficiency, and manage costs," said Brittany Grose, Director of Business Operations at Intown Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing business based in Rockwall, Texas. "Since we started using ServiceTitan, we've saved a massive amount of time and money utilizing their new construction features, which allows us to easily manage projects, track labor and material costs, and invoice faster, all on one easy-to-use platform. Now we finally have the ability to focus on scaling our business and setting long-term goals to reach our next phase of growth."

"We built ServiceTitan to bring technology and innovation to the trades, an industry that's been underestimated and overlooked for far too long. With today's news, ServiceTitan is extending our reach to help provide our customers with even more tools they need to grow their business and achieve their goals," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Many of our customers who provide both construction services and perform service and replacement jobs have asked us to create features to support both of these aspects of their business, and we're excited to unveil our new suite of construction features to meet their needs. I am also thrilled to welcome Sendur to lead our long-term Commercial and Construction vision. He is a proven cloud leader with a relentless customer focus and will help us better empower our trades workers to reach the level of success they deserve."

To learn more ServiceTitan's construction capabilities visit: www.servicetitan.com/construction-software

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and T. Rowe Price.

ServiceTitan Logo (PRNewsfoto/ServiceTitan) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ServiceTitan