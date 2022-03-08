Aether Diamonds Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 The creators of the world's first diamonds made from atmospheric carbon joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aether Diamonds has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The highly sought-after list appointed Aether as the No. 7 most innovative company in the Consumer Goods category.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world.These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories,with Aether named as No. 7 amongst Consumer Goods.

"We couldn't be more excited about making Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list this year. We started this company in 2018 with an ambitious vision to turn the diamond trade on its head and to be recognized like this gives us confidence that we are on the right path," says Ryan Shearman, co-founder and CEO at Aether. "Not only does this honor affirm Aether's position as a pioneer in our industry, it inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible."

Aether is the only company in the world to successfully create diamonds out of atmospheric carbon that would otherwise contribute to climate change and global warming.They are also the only diamond producer in the industry to achieve B Corp status. Aether creates their gemstones by pulling CO2 from the air via direct air capture technology and carbon sequestration methods. This carbon is then used to grow their diamonds, which are ultimately cut, polished and set into Aether's jewelry offerings. Aether formally made its debut into the marketplace in December 2020 and began shipping jewelry to consumers in mid-2021.

The award-winning climate tech startup has effectively created a third category of diamonds and the only truly sustainable offering on the market. All Aether diamonds are atomically identical to their mined counterparts but are instead devoid of the environmental and social ramifications. All mined diamonds lead to the direct destruction of the planet while all other lab grown diamonds currently available rely on fossil fuels as their source of carbon, which are acquired as a result of drilling and fracking. Aether uses clean energy throughout its entire supply chain and the company's proprietary diamond production process is the first commercialized process to have a net negative carbon footprint. Additionally, Aether has committed to removing 20 metric tonnes of CO2 from the air for every carat of diamond sold, enough to offset the average American's carbon footprint by more than a year.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT AETHER

Aether is an award-winning climate tech startup and certified B-Corporation founded by jewelry industry veterans who could no longer tolerate the social and environmental impact of the diamond trade. Aether was born with a burning desire to use cutting edge technologies to redefine the ethical and environmental standards for diamond production. Crafted using carbon extracted from the atmosphere, every carat sold positively impacts our climate. Aether's mission is to build a luxury diamond company that leaves the planet more brilliant than before.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact:

The Brand Agency

aether@thebrand-agency.com

View original content:

SOURCE Aether