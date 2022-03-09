1Password Welcomes its First Chief People Officer

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password , the human-centric security leader, has appointed Katya Laviolette as its first Chief People Officer. Katya brings more than 25 years of human resources and business experience, driving talent development and acquisition as well as culture stewardship in several industries ranging from manufacturing to e-commerce. In a highly competitive cybersecurity and technology talent market, 1Password aims to double its headcount to more than 1,000 global employees, while also fostering a vibrant human-centric culture that stands out in the tech industry.

"1Password is on an exciting growth trajectory as we scale our powerful security solutions that make it easy to stay safe online," said Laviolette. "My priority is to maintain 1Password's incredible soul while supporting employees with meaningful people-focused programs and benefits that speak to the unprecedented times we're living through. 1Password has pioneered a human-centric approach to customers and employees alike, and by putting people first, I believe we can stay ahead in an increasingly competitive talent market."

Laviolette joins 1Password after building and operating large scale, global human resources functions for companies such as SSENSE, TC Transcontinental, CBC/Radio-Canada and Bombardier. Katya will focus on company culture and employee engagement as 1Password continues to grow its workforce globally. She will oversee the development and delivery of initiatives centered on both the people and cultural aspects of 1Password and ultimately help to bring more value to employees, customers and investors over the long-term.

On the heels of one of the largest cybersecurity funding rounds in history, whereby the company tripled its valuation to more than $6B USD in less than six months, 1Password is investing in its employees at a level that is outpacing other security companies, as well as established tech giants. The company recently gave all employees a 7.5% company-wide base salary increase to help beat the rate of inflation, provided all employees equity in the company's recent $620M USD funding round and rolled out a "Cadillac" health plan with zero employee premiums. The company has also been remote first since its inception 16 years ago, and will continue to operate in this manner, ensuring full flexibility for its global employee base.

"I'm tremendously excited to have Katya join 1Password. Her proven track record of supporting Founders, C-level teams, and Boards, as well as shepherding organizations to scale hiring and retaining exceptional people across diverse industries makes her the ideal leader to expand and strengthen our industry-leading team and human-centric culture," said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password. "In today's ultra-competitive market, Katya will play a pivotal role in extending 1Password's reputation and providing dream jobs where people can grow to new heights."

Katya joins an exceptional executive team, bolstered over the past year with 1Password's first hires of Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

About 1Password

1Password's human-centric approach to security keeps people safe, at work and at home. It's the only solution built from the ground up to enable anyone–no matter the level of technical proficiency–to navigate the digital world without fear or friction. The company's password management and credentials security platform is trusted by over 100,000 businesses, including IBM, Slack, Snowflake, Shopify and Under Armour. 1Password protects the most sensitive information of millions of individuals and families across the globe, helping consumers and businesses get more done in less time – with security and privacy as a given. Learn more at 1Password.com .

