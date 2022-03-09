Sports fans can now download and register from anywhere in the state to enjoy unmatched rewards through the Caesars Sportsbook app

Caesars Sportsbook Launches Mobile Sports Betting Across Illinois Sports fans can now download and register from anywhere in the state to enjoy unmatched rewards through the Caesars Sportsbook app

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced its sports wagering mobile app, Caesars Sportsbook, is available for download and registration throughout Illinois. With full mobile registration officially live, eligible sports fans can now enjoy mobile sports betting from anywhere in the state.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Caesars has offered premium entertainment experiences in Illinois for decades through top gaming destinations Harrah's Joliet, Harrah's Metropolis, and Grand Victoria Casino Elgin. Caesars Sportsbook builds off this legacy with its launch on its newest and most technologically advanced platform, Liberty, which customers will immediately recognize as a substantial upgrade over prior versions of Caesars Sportsbook available in the state. Caesars Sportsbook is also working to expand its footprint in the Prairie State through important local partnerships to be announced in the near future.

"We're pleased to launch our best mobile sports wagering product and to reach more sports fans in Illinois," said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "This is an important step for us as we continue to expand our offering of best-in-class rewards for sports fans across the state."

Caesars Sportsbook offers sports bettors an elevated betting experience with more options for wagering in the palm of their hands and an integration with the industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. The integration rewards sports bettors with Tier Credits and Reward Credits on every wager they place, that can be used to unlock bonus cash in the app as well as exclusive industry-best opportunities at Caesars destinations, including at locations across Illinois, at the heart of The Las Vegas Strip, and beyond.

Starting today, eligible sports fans anywhere in Illinois can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds to take advantage of a special sign-up offer for first-time users:

Insure your first bet for up to $1,100

Caesars Sportsbook is currently live in 22 states and jurisdictions—16 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country. For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Must be physically present in Illinois. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

