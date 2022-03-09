CP donates $500,000 to Red Cross in support of Ukrainian refugees and invites companies across Canada and the U.S. to join in supporting humanitarian relief efforts

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announced today that it has pledged $500,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and for Ukrainian refugees.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we hope this donation will provide some much-needed support in the growing humanitarian crisis this deeply troubling conflict has created," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "The strength and bravery of the Ukrainian people fighting for their freedoms is nothing short of inspiring."

CP will be 100 percent matching employee donations for the next 30 days made to the Canadian Red Cross and American Red Cross. CP will continue to match donations to other aid agencies providing relief to the suffering in Ukraine via CP's employee charitable giving program. We encourage employees in Canada and the United States to continue donating to help refugees and support humanitarian aid.

"I also encourage other companies across Canada and the United States to join us contributing to relief efforts," Creel said.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

