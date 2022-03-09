Digi-Key Electronics Earns 2021 Distributor of the Year Recognition from Global Connector Technology (GCT)

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, has been honored by Global Connector Technology (GCT) as the winner of its Distributor of the Year Award for 2021.

Digi-Key’s Levy Olson, Jerome Bakke, Paul Hejlik and Brandon Tougas were presented with the Distributor of the Year award from GCT during a virtual presentation. (PRNewswire)

GCT is a leading supplier of standard and custom interconnect products, with a proven record in providing high quality connector solutions for more than 30 years. Digi-Key was recognized with the award for its commitment to supporting its partnership with GCT and outstanding sales.

"We would like to thank GCT for recognizing Digi-Key Electronics as their Distributor of the Year for 2021," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "This award would not have been possible without the consistent support of the people of GCT and their quality products, our customers who appreciate their products, and all of the people at Digi-Key that make it happen each and every day. We look forward to the year ahead and our mutual continued growth."

"Digi-Key Electronics is a worthy winner of this award for 2021, a year in which our companies strengthened our partnership and generated outstanding sales revenue growth, more than doubling 2020 levels," said Laurence Hill, managing director at GCT. "Working together, we made significant strides in expanding end customer count, SKUs stocked and many other important transactional metrics. We deeply value the extensive portfolio access that Digi-Key provides for our current and future customers."

About GCT

GCT (Global Connector Technology, Limited) is a leading supplier of standard and custom interconnect products. With well-established sales, product development & manufacturing facilities worldwide, GCT is perfectly positioned to help customers meet their exact connector design requirements. With an extensive product range including Board to board, USB, SIM and Memory card connectors to name a few, GCT connectors can be found across a wide variety of applications such as Mobile & Wireless Communication, Computer & Peripherals, Industrial, Medical lifestyle electronics, Automation, Instrumentation, Consumer Electronics plus many more. GCT has a proven record in providing high quality connector solutions for over 30 years. All products are easy to design-in and are supported with comprehensive resources such as 3D models, PCB footprints, product drawings and specifications saving you time. Product quality and best in class service are at the cornerstone of GCT's philosophy – GCT will support you wherever you design, wherever you manufacture.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

