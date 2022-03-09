How a Climate Tech is creating a green wall to save the Amazon Rainforest with NFTs

SÃO PAULO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for new solutions to fight climate change is exceeding any expectations. Moss, a Brazilian climate tech pioneer and global leader in blockchain environmental solutions, launched last month the Moss Amazon NFT , an innovation that allowed buyers of non-fungible tokens to become owners of one hectare (equivalent to a football field) of land in the Amazon region, with the right to an encrypted digital certificate of ownership - that attests to the authenticity and governance over forest areas, transforming the area and its particularities into a "collectable" item.

The Moss Amazon NFT Series 3 will be released on March 9th, 2PM EST. The first batch of NFTs were sold out in one hour and the second one in just a couple of hours. The demand is also building a secondary market around the Amazon NFTs. The first series were initially sold for $2000 and can be now found to resell for more than $7000, in the OpenSea platform.

With the high demand, Moss' team is planning to expand the project with the Series 3, which represents more 50 hectares protected in the region for 30 years, totalling 150 hectares already preserved on the Amazon Rainforest since the launch of the project. "We want to create a Green Wall to stop deforestation. Our plan is to have 450 hectares protected in the region in the next months and to scale up this project aligned with our mission to save the most important forest in the world," highlights Luis Felipe Adaime, founder and CEO of Moss.

The green wall and NFTs include a partnership with Descartes Labs , a geospatial intelligence company, for a deforestation monitoring package powered by remote sensing and machine learning, updated every 12 days. Moss will act as guardian and responsible for the conservation of each area. The company, which has created a 30-year hedge fund, will use part of the proceeds from NFT sales to cover any demand needed to secure the lots. For buyers, blockchain technology will ensure that they have title to land in the Amazon region through smart contracts, with information and data about the title of the property, also available on the Moss website.

About Moss

Moss is a climate tech company offering environmental services through blockchain knowledge. In 2020, it created MCO2, the first carbon credit-backed token used to offset greenhouse gases. Since March 2020, Moss has transacted over US$ 30 million that have helped to conserve approximately 735 million trees in the Amazon through internationally certified and audited projects. The MCO2 token is listed globally on Coinbase, Gemini, Gate.io and Probit.

